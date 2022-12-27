7 tips to eat and live well in the new year

In late 2022, as the holiday potlucks and cookie exchanges ended, we took a look at the research on diet and wellness to find the most valuable lessons for eating and living well in the new year. We combined them with the time-honored lessons (red meat in moderation, plants galore) to bring you these top seven tips. We hope you find them as useful as we do.

Diets are out. Conscious eating is in fashion.

Have you ever been surprised by how much popcorn you can save at the movie theater? That’s because you’re not eating on purpose. The latest research on healthy eating is less about staying away from certain foods and more about eating mindfully, listening to internal and external cues and honoring food and where it comes from. In “Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life,” authors Lilian Cheung and Thich Nhat Hanh discuss successful mindful eating practices, including eating without distraction, engaging the senses, serving small portions, and eating slowly to avoid overeating. The more mindful you are of an eater, the more likely you are to make healthy choices, too.

Buy a juicer now.

Drinking your fruits and vegetables is one of the fastest and easiest ways to get those beneficial nutrients into your system. And the variety of color, texture and flavor combinations is endless. While smoothies are usually what comes to mind, they are often loaded with sugar, even those made at home, but juices made with leafy greens like spinach and kale or foods focused on Hydration ingredients like celery and cucumber offer endless health benefits. (Chlorophyll alone strengthens your immune system and helps control inflammation.) And you can add herbs, fruits (pears or green apples are good choices) to add zing. Do you need inspiration? The editors of America’s Test Kitchen recently released a new cookbook, “The Complete Guide to Healthy Drinks” (America’s Test Kitchen; $28), and it’s packed with 160 foolproof recipes, including dozens of juices. Among the standouts: ATK v5, a combination of whole tomato, watercress, spinach, celery, and carrot that’s fresher and far less salty than preserves.

Eat more fermented foods.

A diet rich in fermented foods (think kimchi, pickles, yogurt, kombucha) improves the diversity of microbes in the gut and reduces signs of inflammation at, say, the molecular level. researchers at the Stanford School of Medicine. And we know that a healthier gut contributes to a healthier body (and probably a healthier brain). In a clinical trial, 36 healthy adults were assigned to a 10-week diet that included high-fiber or fermented foods. The two diets resulted in different effects on the gut microbiome and the immune system, with the fermented food diet showing reduced levels of 19 inflammatory proteins in blood samples. One of these proteins, interleukin 6, has been linked to conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, type 2 diabetes, and chronic stress. By contrast, none of the inflammatory proteins decreased in the participants who ate legumes, seeds, whole grains, vegetables, and other high-fiber foods. Gut microbes were also unchanged. Ready to make that kombucha?

What you eat can affect your mental health.

Why is your therapist asking about your diet? Because there’s an emerging field of research called nutritional psychiatry that suggests there’s a relationship between the foods we crave and our overall mental health. Not surprisingly, studies show that the sugar-laden and often high-fat foods that we find comforting when stressed—pizza, cake, burgers, and fries—are less likely to make us feel better in the short or long term. term. Sugary things worsen insulin regulation in your body, impair brain function, and can make depression worse. And accumulating evidence shows that a diet high in fatty foods impairs cognitive function and increases vulnerability to anxiety. In general, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, fish, and fermented foods is the way to go.

Go ahead and have a second cup of coffee.

For a long time, the jury was out on whether coffee was good or bad for your health. But the latest research, published last year in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, confirms what most of us Java fans have been waiting to hear: coffee can save you from an early death. Using data from nearly 450,000 adults, the study found a possible association between coffee consumption (two to three cups per day) and decreased premature death, not to mention possible protection against Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, heart attack and stroke. The researchers found “significant reductions” in the risk of coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure and stroke associated with the consumption of coffee, whether ground, instant caffeinated or decaffeinated. Consumption of caffeinated coffee grounds further reduced the risk of death, by 27 percent. Previous studies have also shown a link between black coffee and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s and prostate cancer. drink everything

Eat more plants.

This is not a diet. It’s a science-backed lifestyle change to be better for your body and the environment. Plant-based eating is nutrient-dense and packed with fiber, healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. It is not vegan or vegetarian; You can still eat eggs, fish, chicken, even beef, in moderation, and dairy, but about two-thirds of your food should come from legumes, nuts, and non-animal sources. Do you need ideas? Start with the flavorful Ligurian socca with kale and tomatoes or the sweet potato curry with aubergines, chickpeas and herb chutney. Swap the meat in your favorite tacos for Baja-style mushrooms or cauliflower. Or prepare colorful vegetarian sushi rolls.

In the end, it’s all about balance and awareness.

In October 2021, the American Heart Association updated its dietary guidelines for the first time in 15 years. The committee called for eating more plants, of course, and limiting salt, red meat, and processed foods. Don’t you drink alcohol? don’t start. But from there, the advice was less about what specific foods to eat or avoid and more about looking for general patterns in the choices we make, both for our hearts and overall health. Instead of a one-size-fits-all rule, he left room for personal and cultural needs and preferences. The guidelines, published in the AHA journal Circulation, encouraged Americans to look for patterns in their diet. Changing one thing: full-fat sweetened yogurt to a low-fat variety with less sugar; Halving the pasta or white rice on your plate for an extra serving of vegetables will have a lasting impact for years to come.

