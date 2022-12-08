7 Tips for Someone Dealing with Tooth Pain

Tooth pain usually occurs for two reasons: decay and infection. Tooth decay is the more common cause of tooth pain, often going undetected due to being painless. Tooth decay occurs when sugars from food persist on the tooth surface and promotes acid production that breaks down teeth. The other cause of tooth pain is an infection caused by bacteria in plaque that multiplies in the mouth to invade a damaged tooth or untreated cavity, causing swelling and redness around sore or receding gums. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to cope with tooth pain and other oral ailments. Here are 7 tips for someone that is dealing with tooth pain.

1. Take an Anti-inflammatory

The best thing to do is to use some over-the-counter anti-inflammatories. Try to find an anti-inflammatory you can tolerate. Tylenol or ibuprofen are good examples of painkillers that you can take. They will help lessen the pain and should provide temporary relief. This also is a great way to help reduce sensitivity to hot or cold foods and beverages.

2. Apply Some Cold Compress

Cold compresses can offer short-term relief and should be applied for 15 minutes at a time. Apply the compress on your teeth, gums, or both, and leave it for 15 minutes. Much like an ice pack, apply it to your mouth as soon as you feel pain. If you find that the pain is beginning to become unbearable again, repeat the process until you feel relief. This also works if you are dealing with a tooth infection that is causing pain and redness in the mouth. A cold compress can help relieve the pain and reduce swelling. All it needs is some ice cubes, a towel, and clean water.

3. Apply Some Heat

You can apply heat to the inflamed area if your pain is severe enough. The heat you apply should not be too hot as you may burn your mouth, but if it feels OK, you can leave it there while you get a glass of cool water. If the pain has reduced, as a result, remove the heat and take a couple of shallow sips of water. Again, this should help relieve some of your pain for only temporary relief.

4. Use a Mouthwash

Using mouthwash is a great idea. The pain-easing ingredients in most mouthwashes will relieve and help ease the pain. It is advisable to use a non-alcoholic product because alcohol may cause more irritation and discomfort. This should be done 1-2 times daily until you feel better. A mouthwash will also help relieve dry mouth and heal the mouth sores that often result from pain.

5. Seek Professional Help

If none of the above tips works or the pain is not going away, it would be best to see your dentist. Your dentist can assess whether the pain is due to tooth decay or infection and undertake treatment accordingly. A dentist near me can also prescribe some medication for you that you can use to relieve the pain. If your pain is caused by tooth decay, your dentist will recommend some treatment to restore the affected teeth. If the pain comes from an infection, he or she will prescribe antibiotics to deal with it.

6. Practice Good Oral Hygiene

If you are suffering from gum disease, it is best to see your dentist for some teeth cleaning. This will help clear any infection and reduce sensitivity in other mouth areas. Practicing proper brushing and flossing will also help reduce the risk of having more cavities because the bacteria from plaque spreads and builds up in the mouth.

7. Use a Mouthguard

If you wear a mouthguard, use it if you experience tooth pain. The mouth guard supports the jaw and reduces pain, especially when eating, drinking, or chewing. This will also help prevent injury to the lips and cheek. Mouthguards can be purchased from most sporting goods stores or dentists near me.

Conclusion

With these tips on relieving tooth pain, you can do something about your discomfort and get through it until you need professional dental treatment from your dentist near me. A dentist can help to restore your smile and oral health and improve the overall health of your mouth. There is no need to suffer from tooth pain when you have a dentist nearby!