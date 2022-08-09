7 Super-effective Tips for Water Damage Restoration

We all know to shut down electricity supply and water source after water damage, but what’s next? You can’t keep staring at the mess forever. It’s time to do home water damage restoration either with the help of professionals or by yourself. The wet furniture, carpets and other materials start growing mould and mildew within 24 to 48 hours after the damage. So, it’s evident that you don’t have time on your hand. Let’s have a look at a detailed yet quick guide to saving your home:

1. Dry Out the Affected Area

Water is a powerful element that can destroy anything from a building to your carpet. In such critical situations, you must try to minimise the damage by drying the affected area. The remaining moisture in carpet, floors or wood can lead to permanent damage or mould growth. So, ensure a proper drying procedure – open all doors and windows (if the weather permits), turn on the dehumidifier and switch on all fans and air conditioners.

2. Know the Water Type

After the basic dry-out, you should inspect the water type. Three types of water can cause damage:

Clean Water

Grey Water

Black Water

As you may guess, clean water is not as harmful as the other two. Grey and black water contain bacteria, germs and other pollutants. We recommend hiring water damage restoration experts for this situation as black or grey water can be a severe health hazard. The experts are well-trained in handling such water types.

3. Click Picture of Damaged Area If Possible

Clicking pictures is like documenting your damaged property. It might not be the first thing in your mind after such an accident, but it’s a vital task. We know it’s not fun to look at the mess after water damage, but these pictures may help you get insurance benefits.

4. Replace Things That You Can’t Restore

It can be heartbreaking to say goodbye to your favourite furniture or rug, but if you can’t restore something, it’s better to replace it. However, before giving up your assets, hire experts for detailed inspection. They might use effective methods like carpet water damage cleanup to save your flooring. It would also help if you replaced swollen wood frames, broken floors and other assets.

5. Repair, Repair and Repair

Depending on the damage’s depth, you must repair your home. You may have to conduct the following repairs:

Install new, sealed floors

Repair Ceilings

Replace drywalls

Inspect and repair external sidings

Repair and replace broken pipes

Fix leakages

Check your sewage systems

Inspect exterior walls for repairs

There can be more home repairs than the ones listed here. It all depends on the water damage. Conducting all these repairs at home is not easy. However, you can always contact professionals and complete it within a few days! Experts will inspect your place thoroughly and take appropriate action.

6. Disinfect All Your Belongings

After a detailed inspection, replacing damaged assets and repairing the others, you should disinfect every item in your household. Mainly if the water damage contains grey or black water, we suggest using a strong disinfectant or sanitiser to secure your health. You can use a bleach solution for disinfection. Spray it lightly on floors and other assets and wipe down these areas before final cleaning.

When you hire experts for home water damage restoration, ensure they include disinfection and sanitisation in their services. They might even include odour removal. Hiring such Water Damage Carpet Brisbane professionals is a win-win situation!

7. Inspect Mould Growth

You must inspect carpets, furniture, attics, basements, ceiling, air conditioners and other damp areas for mould growth. However, it would be best to conduct this analysis carefully. Mould is toxic for humans and may induce breathing issues, allergies and infections. In cases of severe mould issues, here is what you can do:

Get out of your property.

Wear masks and gloves while cleaning up the mess yourself. Shut down all airflow to avoid the spreading of spores.

Call professionals for detailed examination and mould removal treatment.

You may not observe mould growth anywhere; out of nowhere, it may grow inside walls, under floors or in hidden corners. So, a detailed inspection is necessary.

You might already feel tired after reading this to-do list. That’s why professionals are here to help you! Emergency Flood Restoration Brisbane provides 100% guaranteed water damage restoration and cleaning services. Our technicians are well-equipped with modern tools and machines for detailed treatments. Contact us now to book our hassle-free services!