7 soldiers dead, 7 injured in truck accident in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Seven soldiers were killed when a tire of their truck burst in rainy weather, causing the vehicle to overturn and crash into a parked cement mixer in a central Philippine province, police said Monday.

Seven other soldiers were injured in the accident on Sunday night in the coastal town of Uson in Masbate province while en route to their detachment after receiving food and other supplies at an army camp, police said.

Some soldiers were also returning from an intelligence-gathering mission, regional army commander Major General Alex Luna said.

Police detective Sgt. Ladislao Jumao – as mentioned, a rear tire of the truck burst, causing the vehicle to roll over and crash into the cement mixer parked on the side of the road. He said there was no sign of sabotage.

“They were running a bit hard because it was late at night, there were some threats in the area and it was raining,” Jumao said by phone.

More than 2,000 armed communist guerrillas are active in the country, including in Masbate and the outlying provinces, according to the military, despite setbacks in combat, infighting and surrender in one of the longest-running uprisings in Asia.

