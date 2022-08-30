7 Signs Your SEO Content Writing is Ineffective

These days it’s almost impossible to run a successful business without some kind of online presence. In fact, around 76% of consumers use the internet to scope out a company before making any purchases.

There are so many factors to consider when developing your social media platforms and website content. You want everything connected to you to feel authentic and helpful, while also attracting new customers to come and learn more about you. It can sometimes be a tricky sweet spot to find.

Good quality SEO content writing can make all the difference in reaching these important business goals. Without it, your business is going to suffer. Here are some key signs that will let you know your SEO content needs some work!

Traffic Has Decreased

After you have established your company’s online presence, chances are you are regularly running analytics to see how everything is performing. And if you’re not doing that, you need to start right away.

These analytics give you crucial insight into how many visitors you have, where they are coming from, and how they are getting there. Plus a whole slew of other data that can be helpful in improving your strategy. They can also help you see what things aren’t working and any declines pattern.

When you notice a decrease in traffic to your website, it’s time to check in with your SEO strategies. There may be a few tweaks you can make to boost engagement and get traffic back where you want it to be.

Poor Keyword Ranking

An important aspect of SEO content that can boost traffic is the addition of keywords to your writing. But they can also have the opposite effect and do nothing to help your company.

Keywords are like trigger words or phrases that help search engines find your content when a customer is looking for those types of words. It’s almost like a way a search engine can filter through the entire web and bring back your website as a match to what they’re looking for.

This is why using keywords with high rankings throughout your site is so important. If you’re using keywords with poor rankings, you need to fix that.

Limited Follow-Up Navigation

Sometimes, on the surface, your keywords may seem to be doing their job because traffic to your website is holding steady. But upon further investigation, you may find that there is little follow-up navigation beyond that. Meaning your visitors aren’t then exploring the rest of your pages and ultimately making purchases.

This is a clear indicator that something in your types of SEO content isn’t working and the right customers aren’t finding your site.

Personality Falls Flat

While hitting the technical aspects of SEO content is key to finding success, it’s also important to not sound like a robot and present a boring front.

SEO content writing should be engaging and reflect your company’s values and personality, while also having the strategies to draw people in. It’s important to have both aspects all throughout your website and online presence to get the best results.

It’s a good idea to read through your site often to make sure the writing holds the correct tone. Every piece of content should have a clear purpose while also feeling engaging and interesting to read. You never want your customers to feel bored or like it’s a chore to be visiting your website.

Too Much Filler

Be on the lookout for the instant SEO killer of filler content. This is the stuff that seems to just be on the internet to hold space and make a website look full. It doesn’t hold any value, for entertainment or informative purposes. When you find these pieces in your content writing, they need to be removed as quickly as possible.

It may be helpful to check out your website with this lens and ask yourself what the reason behind each aspect is and how it’s helping your goals.

Difficult to Consume

While you want your SEO content to be rich with information and value to the consumer (along with having all the right keywords in place), you also don’t want it to be easy to consume.

As you’re developing all of your content, it’s important to keep in mind how most people utilize the internet and make your pages match. For example, a lot of internet searches are now done from mobile devices so your pages should be optimized for viewing on those screens.

For many people, they aren’t doing deep dives as they’re scrolling either. Quick, consumable content that can be scanned is the way to go in most cases. If your content doesn’t match how customers are using the internet, make some adjustments.

Brand is Unrecognizable

No matter what type of content you’re putting out, it always needs to represent your brand and feel like an extension of that identity.

This is especially important when you’re first starting out and trying to develop that recognition that is so crucial to success. Your company should have a clear personality that customers can see through your entire online presence.

Protect that brand identity as much as possible to keep it genuine and positive.

Signs You Need Better SEO Content Writing

Recognizing that your SEO content writing isn’t working for you is the first step to creating a really impressive online presence for your company. Next, you’ll need to take the right steps to upgrade everything to the standards you’re hoping to present to the public.

The easiest and most efficient way to do that is to work with professional SEO marketing experts. With their specific set of skills and expertise, they’ll be able to develop fun, engaging content that also serves a specific purpose of bringing in customers and driving traffic to your sites. All while pumping up your brand image and keeping true to who you’re trying to represent.

If you’re interested in learning more about the best business practices you should be implementing, check out our other articles today!