7 Signs of an Anger Issue

When someone has an anger issue, it can affect their lives in ways they might not even realize. For example, people with explosive or uncontrolled anger may have health issues such as headaches, high blood pressure, and anxiety. Your body is always in the so-called fight-or-flight mode, and your adrenal glands flood your body with stress hormones.

These stress hormones include cortisol and adrenaline. Your blood pushes your brain away from your gut and toward your muscles, and your breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure all go up.

You will feel the effects if this response is chronic because of a possible anger issue.

Other issues can stem from anger issues. For example, you might be an aggressive driver if you have anger problems. Aggressive drivers can hurt themselves and others on the roadway, and aggressive driving is one of the number one causes of all types of accidents.

Your relationships can suffer, as can your professional life.

This isn’t to say that some anger is healthy and normal. Anger is part of our spectrum of human emotions, but it also has to be controlled.

The following are some signs of an anger issue to watch for in yourself or others.

1. You Experience Anger Often

It sounds self-explanatory, but many people don’t realize how much they experience anger until they look inward. Anger on occasion, again, is normal, but this shouldn’t be your constant state. If you feel like you’re experiencing a lot of anger in your day-to-day experiences and life, you should consider whether you have an anger issue.

Anger can come in different forms too. For example, you might feel mad, agitated, impatient, frustrated, or even depressed.

Annoyances, tension, and humiliation can be other associated emotions with anger.

2. Mood Swings

If you have mood swings that are very sharp and dramatic, then this could indicate anger is becoming a problem for you.

When you have unpredictability in your moods and how you react to others and what’s happening around you, it can diminish the sense of trust in your relationships and damage your relationships overall. People start to feel like they’re walking on eggshells around you.

3. You Experience Feelings of Resentment or Your Hold Grudges

If it’s hard for you to let disagreements or arguments go, you might generally hold onto negative emotions for too long. If you’re upset with someone for an honest mistake for your entire day or even weeks later, it’s a possible issue.

When you hold onto resentment or grudges, it can create stress in your body.

4. You have Outbursts When Angry

If you experience outbursts when angry, take a step back and think about what’s going on. If you scream, name-call, break things, or curse, these are harmful ways of showing anger and can cause long-term damage.

When someone doesn’t have much control over their anger, they often explode in rages.

Unchecked raging anger can become incredibly serious, and it can lead to physical abuse. If you can’t control your temper, you might isolate yourself from loved ones.

Some people also show their anger as outward rage and have low self-esteem. Their angry outbursts can be a way to feel like they have power over others and to manipulate them.

On the flip side of that is anger repression. Some people are programmed to feel like anger isn’t appropriate, or it’s an inherently bad emotion. They then try to suppress it, which can turn into anxiety or depression, or the person can still end up exploding, often at innocent people in the situation.

5. You Turn Your Anger Inward

Inward anger is something you may experience privately, and it’s not visible to other people. Inward anger can include a sense of self-loathing, negative self-talk, and the feeling that you aren’t worthy. If you have inward anger, you might have this seemingly constant voice telling you that you aren’t good enough or reminding you of everything you’ve done wrong.

6. Physical Symptoms

We talked briefly about the physical symptoms of anger above. Physical symptoms of anger can include feeling hot or flushed in your neck or face. You might feel like your heart rate increases or your blood pressure increases when you’re angry. You could clench your jaw or fists, have tightness in your chest, or even feel lightheaded or dizzy.

7. Impacts On Your Day-to-Day Life

You might consider seeing a professional about anger if it’s beginning to impact your personal or professional life significantly. For example, maybe you’re feeling like you’re always in the midst of conflicts in your relationships stemming from your anger. You could have lost important relationships due to your anger.

Another red flag that you might need a professional to help you work through your anger is if you’re having increasing symptoms, they’re becoming increasingly intense or more frequent.

If you feel like your anger or the anger issues of someone you love are out of control. There are treatment options available.

You can work with a licensed mental health professional who can help with different approaches.

One of the most common therapeutic approaches is cognitive behavioral therapy or CBT. This therapy can help you identify your negative thought patterns that might lead to your anger. When you become aware of negative thought patterns, you can start changing them, which will help shift your behavior.

Mindfulness techniques also tend to be helpful for some people with anger issues. Mindfulness helps you become more present at the moment, and you learn to recognize your feelings without judging them. This can help you listen to your mind and body and start to recognize the cues of rising anger before it builds into something more.

Finally, solution-focused brief therapy or SFBT is sometimes used for anger issues. It helps you make actionable changes to anger issues because you can start understanding exceptions.