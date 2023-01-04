7 Reasons Why Medical Negligence is on the Rise in the US

The United States is known as a first-world country because it is stable, democratic, and prosperous. Despite the fact that the vast majority of patients in the United States receive top-notch medical care, mistakes can and do occur for a variety of reasons, which can lead to patients filing medical negligence lawsuits. Get in touch with a medical negligence lawyer if you think your doctor’s negligence has caused you harm. The reasons why medical negligence is on the rise in the US are mentioned below:

COVID-19

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has given rise to a number of consequences. One such consequence is the rise in medical negligence cases in the US. No or fewer hospital beds, long waiting lists, and a shortage of hospital staff are some of the reasons why medical negligence was at its peak throughout the COVID outbreak and even to date.

Accident and Emergencies

In some states of America, the emergency and accident department is suffering from crisis. According to a recent statistics report, patients have waited for more than 12 hours for their turn. This is an alarming situation for the entire healthcare organization and industry, as there are patients who need prompt treatment for their injuries.

Under-trained Staff

Another reason why medical negligence is on the rise in the United States is that there is a lack of trained and experienced staff. Trainees, as well as junior doctors, are preferred more because of budget restraints.

Long Working Hours

Due to a lack of staff, the existing employees have to serve long hours in the hospital. According to a survey, these long working hours are another important factor that contributes to medical negligence.

No Motivation

Most medical specialists prefer working with private institutes because public hospitals don’t offer staff benefits to their employees due to budgeting issues and scarcity of resources. Also, the employees of the public sector don’t receive the expected salary and other perks, which leads to zero or no motivation at all, and as a result, most of the time, medical negligence takes place.

Unhygienic Equipment

In most medical negligence cases, the patients suffered from an infection after being treated with unhygienic equipment. The failure of the staff to keep the equipment well sterilized and clean, which leads to certain infections among the patients, is considered medical negligence. As per a few sources, this is one of the most common reasons why medical negligence is at its peak in the United States.

Delays in Surgery

Due to the unavailability of doctors and surgeons, delays in surgery happen almost every day. Certain illnesses need to be treated right away; any delay could have tragic results. This includes injuries or infections like sepsis.

So, these are some of the reasons why medical negligence is on the rise in the United States. In case you have been a victim of medical negligence, then you must file a claim for compensation within three years of the incident’s date of occurrence or the day you learned of the issue.