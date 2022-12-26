7 macOS Ventura features that will take your new Mac to the next level

Got a new iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Apple Studio Display? Brace yourself, because here’s an unfortunate truth about those machines: the built-in FaceTime camera is a disappointment. But if you have an iPhone 11 or later, you can skip that camera and use a new Ventura feature that lets you use your iPhone as a webcam with Continuity Camera.

While you may be familiar with the Continuity Camera feature from earlier versions of macOS, in Ventura Apple has expanded the feature to include iPhone webcam support. You can mount an iPhone on your Mac or place it on a stand and Ventura will automatically detect the device and connect to it wirelessly. You can then use your iPhone’s camera in FaceTime and other apps on your Mac.

With an iPhone as a webcam, you can also use Center Stage to keep you in the center of the frame, as well as Portrait mode. If you’re using an iPhone 12 or newer, there’s a Studio Light feature that uses the iPhone flash for better lighting. And finally, a handy Desk View feature creates a two-shot view, one of the person and another of the desktop for the Mac, which is useful for demos.

Learn more about using iPhone as a webcam in macOS Ventura.