7 macOS Ventura features that will take your new Mac to the next level

Whether you have a new Mac or just updated your old one, macOS Ventura has a lot of new features to get to know. Whether you’re a veteran or a new Mac user, you’ll want to use these new features. Here are seven that your Mac can use better.
Required tools: macOS Ventura Necessary materials: Mac, (iPhone with some features)
Use your iPhone as a webcam
Got a new iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Apple Studio Display? Brace yourself, because here’s an unfortunate truth about those machines: the built-in FaceTime camera is a disappointment. But if you have an iPhone 11 or later, you can skip that camera and use a new Ventura feature that lets you use your iPhone as a webcam with Continuity Camera.
While you may be familiar with the Continuity Camera feature from earlier versions of macOS, in Ventura Apple has expanded the feature to include iPhone webcam support. You can mount an iPhone on your Mac or place it on a stand and Ventura will automatically detect the device and connect to it wirelessly. You can then use your iPhone’s camera in FaceTime and other apps on your Mac.
With an iPhone as a webcam, you can also use Center Stage to keep you in the center of the frame, as well as Portrait mode. If you’re using an iPhone 12 or newer, there’s a Studio Light feature that uses the iPhone flash for better lighting. And finally, a handy Desk View feature creates a two-shot view, one of the person and another of the desktop for the Mac, which is useful for demos.
Learn more about using iPhone as a webcam in macOS Ventura.
Show live captions in FaceTime calls
If you’re having a hard time understanding the person you’re on a FaceTime call with, you can use the Live Captions feature in macOS Ventura. When enabled, the spoken words of the person you’re talking to are transcribed in a box on the right side of the FaceTime window.
Go to System Settings > to activate this feature Accessibility > Live Closed Caption (Beta)and then enable in the “In-app live subtitles” section Live Captioning in FaceTime.
Live captions also work outside of FaceTime. For example, you can use it while watching a video without subtitles. But as the name says, Live Captions is in beta, which means you may encounter bugs, inaccurate subtitles, and other quirks.
Undo messages and emails
Okay, so you may not need to use this feature right away, but it’s happened to all of us: We send an email or text to the wrong person, make a silly typo, or just want the note we just made immediately. could take back sent. Finally, you can unsend messages in macOS Ventura.
In Messagesright-click on the message bubble, then select from the pop-up that appears Undo send. You have two minutes after you send the message to undo it. Once it is not sent, the message will be deleted, but the recipient will see a message that the message has been deleted. This feature is also available on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 and only works if everyone involved is using iMessage. A text message sent from an iPhone to an Android phone or other non-Apple device cannot be undone.
In Mail, after you send an email, you have 10 seconds to unsend it. At the bottom of the sidebar, a Undo send link appears and you can click on it to undo the sent email. Learn more about how this feature works. This feature is also available in iOS 16 for iPhone and iPadOS 16 for iPad.
Quickly lift a subject out of the background in photos
If you’ve spent a lot of time in an image editing app to remove the background from a photo, then you’ll love how much time you save with this feature. This function automatically selects the desired subject, copies it and then pastes it anywhere.
This feature is available in both the Preview and Photos app that come with macOS Ventura, and it also works in Quick Look when you select a file in the Finder and hit the spacebar to preview it. All you need to do is place the cursor over the subject, right-click on it, and then hover over Copy Subject in the pop-up menu. Ventura senses the subject and shows you what’s being selected with a glowing outline. Then you actually click on the Copy selection command, and you can then paste it into a new image.
This feature is also available in iOS 16 for iPhone and iPadOS 16 for iPad.
Password protect hidden and recently deleted photos
If you use Photos to manage your photos, the app lets you hide an image from your feed by right-clicking on it and then selecting Hide photo. It will be placed in a hidden photo album, but prior to macOS Ventura, anyone who has access to your Mac account can open that album.
Finally, in Ventura, the hidden photo album, as well as the Recently Deleted folder, can be password protected. Go to to enable it photos > Institutions > Generaland in the Privacy section, check the box for Use password. When those albums open, you’ll need to enter your user password or use Touch ID. Just don’t forget.
Play white background noise
White noise can help with your concentration, especially if you’re in an area with a lot of distractions or it’s dead quiet. macOS Ventura lets you play white noise from your Mac, and you can turn it on and off as you please.
Go to System Settings > Accessibility > Audio. Scroll down to the Background noises section, and you can flip the switch to turn it on. You can also choose the type of sound you want to play and adjust the volume. Once everything is set up, you can turn it on and off in the Control Center. Learn more about this feature.
Kill time with the Clock app
The Clock app that’s on iOS and iPadOS is finally on the Mac. It works just like on the iPhone and iPad, so it’s all very familiar. You can set timers, alarms and track different times around the world in a beautiful interface that lets you see time zones in locations around the world. And it also works with Siri on the Mac, so you can use voice commands instead of opening the app.
Other great macOS Ventura features
Apple has added many great features to macOS Ventura, including iCloud Shared Photo Library, Stage Manager, Safari Passkeys, Advanced Data Protection, and more. Read our macOS Ventura super guide to keep up with everything new.