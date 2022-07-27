7 Key Questions to Ask about EDI Readiness in 2022

Electronic Data Interchange is not new to anyone as it was introduced long back in the 1960s to simplify the manual and mundane paper-based processes. It is commonly used by many businesses today, and since its inception, it has improved in terms of security, reliability, and scalability.

Regardless of the talks about API to obsolete EDI, we may see the technology stay with us for a very long time. Talking about its contribution to the global market, by 2025 it is projected the nearly $6 Billion, and almost 85% of the industries will utilize the technology. This means it will be a wise and worthy investment to implement an EDI solution in your business.

Within the article, we have aligned a set of questions that can be asked for EDI readiness. Additionally, we have also added EDI requirements so you must know the crucial features you must have within an EDI before you integrate it.

Selecting Right Software with Key Requirements

EDI has always been a staple in B2B communications. However, with new and advanced technologies, EDI’s places were reassessed in the supply chain. EDI has also been revised, keeping new trends and changes in the market. Trends such as SaaS or iPaaS in EDI, cloud-based EDI, and more are there to give companies more power and control.

Let’s understand which features you must have in an EDI to benefit from it completely.

Data Translation and Transformation

Whether you are integrating an EDI with the in-house system or outsourcing to a managed provider, your EDI must support all types of translation systems to convert all standards & formats.

An effective EDI solution can securely let you transfer files on both public and private networks. EDI software uses encrypted file transfer protocols like VAN, AS2, FTP/sFTP, and formats like ANSI X12, EDIFACT, TRADACOMS, XML, and more.

Your EDI solution must also be able to conjunct with ERP and accounting systems to deter all manual work.

EDI Mapping and Implementation

To ensure accurate to and from of the data, mapping EDI messages is essential. Mapping converts any type of file into EDI to process it further. It also converts the EDI file into a system readable format, such as ERP or accounting to facilitate the continuation of the process, eliminating the need for added resources to translate or convert them.

EDI Testing

A necessary step to meet the compliance requirements is testing the EDI. Many EDI systems offer a testing environment to validate all its features and functionalities before deploying the software. The testing also ensures the services delivered are aligned with the requirements of the trading partner while maintaining the requisite security.

Transaction Lifecycle Management

A very useful tool that keeps you posted about the transactions that happened between you and trading partners. Through a comprehensive dashboard, companies can find errors, and data redundancies and eliminate them. Transaction lifecycle management provides alerts and transaction reports of both success and failed ones which further can be sent through either email or text message.

EDI Integration

Manual processes can be involved when a company opts for a standalone EDI process. When manual processes are still involved, errors tend to occur that can create havoc.

Standalone systems are best suited for the organization with limited transactions and have to put their resources into resolving human errors.

EDI integration must be taken into consideration to eradicate these challenges. However, ensure that the system can be integrated with all the software you have within the organization, including custom integration as well.

Document Management

A good EDI software is considered to solve the most complex problems in no time. Documents such as purchase orders, invoices, and similar more can seamlessly be converted into EDI-compliant versions when you have document management integrated within the system.

Companies no longer have to indulge their IT staff to solve company issues instead an automated method can do it without assistance. EDI software offers the best support to the cross-document tracking, orchestration, and master data management that allow the team to handle everything from a single source, making it easy to prevent errors.

Order Management

EDI solutions are most preferred to handle all sorts of orders. EDI’s order management solution automates the key processes and exceptions thereby reducing the cost of processing the same on paper. With order management tools, companies can secure their storage and translate the purchase order, purchase order acknowledgments, invoices, packing lists, price confirmation, quantities, and delivery time.

Reporting and Analytics

A key feature of the EDI is that it allows seamless integration with third-party tools. Reporting and business intelligence can capitalize on data, provide clear visibility of data, and track EDI activities.

Deployment Environment

Companies can set their own ways to deploy EDI software in order to use them. As known, setting an on-premise solution gives more control than any other. It also gives more security and robust connection.

Hosted Solutions, on the other hand, are cost-effective and require timely updates. Some hybrid deployment solutions offer mobile support where you can connect the trading partners, suppliers, and customers through platforms like iOS, Android, and more.

Database Support

The database is the most important single source of information for any organization. Regardless of the EDI solution you choose, ensure that it connects with data allowing quick and seamless access to the data for everyday business. Many EDI services offer access to databases like – Microsoft SQL, Oracle, and MySQL, which one would you prefer?

Now that you are aware of the most requisite features and tools to have within your EDI software, it’s time to choose the right managed services provider. To do so, you can connect with multiple electronic data interchange providers and unveil their knowledge regarding EDI.

But before you select an EDI solution provider for yourself, ask whether you are absolutely ready for integrating the software into your business! These questions will help you evaluate whether you are truly ready for the implementation, or is it that your competitors have the technology so you must also have the same?

Important Questions To Ask About EDI Readiness

Are you looking to improve the transparency and visibility of the Supply Chain?

Real-time visibility into the transactions is most needed when you have to make strategic decisions. In 2019, 93% of supply chain executives said that end-to-end visibility was their top priority.

Improved transparency can better the responsiveness and change customer and market demands with more sustainable initiatives.

Do you exchange a variety of business documents?

Before integrating an EDI solution, you must analyze the variety of business transactions you make. Orders and invoices are easy to handle but exchanging other types of documents manually can be difficult to ensure an effective supply chain process. EDI can allow the smooth exchange of product and shipping information while providing information regarding pending delivery.

Do your customers use EDI for trading?

If your customers are already digitally advanced and use EDI for trading, it certainly raises the pressure to meet their trading conditions. Research showed that after digital transformation, senior executives experienced faster time to market (36%) and meet changing customer expectations (35%) seamlessly.

Are you looking to reduce B2B trading costs?

Manual and paper-based tasks are certainly expensive as you need to pay for filing, faxing, and many more to conduct business transactions. Moving these everyday tasks to automation can significantly reduce a lot of costs. EDI solutions can also remove the human error possibility that can occur due to inaccurate orders and poor delivery. Research shows that chargebacks can cost over $150 billion every year. Shifting manual processes into digital transactions can reduce transaction cost by 35%.

Do you want to optimize your inventory levels?

Inventory management has always been a nightmare for the supply chain. Manually recording inventories takes a lot of time in processing the orders and delivering them. With EDI, you can record all transactions and analyze the performance of the supply chain and suppliers to better plan optimum inventory levels allowing you to focus on analytics efforts.

Do you wish to reduce order-to-cash and purchase-to-pay cycles?

As a supplier or retailer who does not want to get paid quickly. With EDI transactions companies can reduce the business cycle times by over 60%. EDI streamlines the order-to-cash, reducing the time to payment by 20% while improving the relationship with the customers.

Should you look for the cost of EDI implementation?

Every company has a different set of requirements and no one solution fits all requirements. Hence a variety of circumstance-specific factors must be kept in mind considering EDI solution implementation.

Initial setup cost depends on the existing legacy systems and what is needed within the new system or how much transformation is required.

EDI providers ask for annual license costs and monthly tariffs, however, a good EDI provider will ensure reliable and transparent billing reflecting the usage patterns.

Companies can always control and anticipate the cost when they have transparency so, collaborate with the provider that offers the same.

In a Nutshell

If your answer to all six questions above is a yes, then you require an EDI implementation and are ready to embrace digital transactions.

Certainly, EDI will make the transactions easier and connectivity better. Trading becomes easier with EDI only with the right features that sync well with the internal and third-party systems of your business.

