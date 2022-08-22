7-Eleven will HIKE the price of $1 coffees and Slurpees in Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

7-Eleven will raise the price of its $1 slurpees and coffee, in another blow to Australian consumers battling the rising cost of living.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson confirmed that the price of Australia’s gas station’s favorite drinks will soon rise due to excessive operating costs.

“The price of our coffee and slurpees will rise and we will be making announcements about that in the coming weeks,” 7-Eleven told the Daily Mail Australia.

7-Eleven has announced it will increase the price of its $1 Slurpee and coffee varieties in the coming weeks

‘The changes are the result of increasing input costs for our products.’

Affected coffees include the standard $1 store-bought coffee, as well as the hot chocolate, iced coffee, and iced coffee melts.

The popular corner store has franchised stores across the country – in Sydney, along NSW’s central and south coasts, as well as in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

It is the latest blow to Australians struggling with rising costs as inflation rises.

The popular $1 drinks have been a staple of the chains found in major cities and on the central and south coasts of NSW

Rising gasoline, housing and food costs have caused inflation in the country to rise 6.1 percent for the first time in two decades, raising fears of a super-high interest rate hike in August.

The consumer price index rose in the June quarter at its strongest pace since mid-2001, after unemployment fell to its 48-year low of 3.5 percent last month.

“It’s going to get harder before it starts to diminish,” treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“It’s going to be a tough time ahead. We expect it to get higher.’

Headline inflation is now well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of two to three percent.

Inflation in Australia is up 6.1 percent for the first time in two decades, raising fears of a massive rate hike in August (pictured is a shopper at Paddy’s Market in Flemington in Sydney’s west)

The consumer price index in the June quarter rose at its fastest pace since mid-2001, after unemployment fell to its 48-year low of 3.5 percent last month, but excluding the one-off effect of the introduction of GST , Australia’s CPI was the highest since the December quarter of 1990, during the first Gulf War

A tight rental vacancy market and higher electricity prices caused housing costs to rise by nine percent in the year to June 30.

Transport costs rose 13.1 percent, while food prices rose 5.9 percent after the recent floods.

“The most vulnerable people make decisions between, you know, vegetables or rent and that’s when it really bites,” Dr Chalmers said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said: ‘These are confronting numbers’ with mortgage rates continuing to rise

Compare the market’s banking expert David Ruddiman said this high inflation rate meant the RBA was now likely to raise the spot rate by 75 basis points next Tuesday (pictured is an auction inspection in Melbourne)

dr. Chalmers is expected to issue a new ministerial statement Thursday with updated forecasts from the Treasury Department.

“The predictions are wrong,” said Dr Chalmers.

But he added that inflation is likely to “moderate next year” but that it “will take a long time for inflation to return to normal levels.”