7-Eleven coffee and Slurpee prices as convenience store scraps $1 offer

Popular grocery store 7-Eleven raises the price of two of its most popular items, dropping its $1 offering for coffee and slurpees after 13 years.

As of Oct. 4, regular 7-Eleven coffees will double in price to $2, while large Slurpees will rise to $1.50.

CEO Angus McKay said the company has been losing money on their budget drinks for more than a decade and said it was “no longer possible” for the company to absorb the cost.

“We will continue to provide great value and great quality to our customers while ensuring our prices are sustainable for our store owners, our suppliers and our communities,” he said.

“A single $2 gold coin for a regular coffee remains one of the best value deals in the industry.”

NEW 7-ELEVEN PRICES COFFEE Regular – $2 Large – $3 Super – $3.50 Customers can save 50 cents by using a reusable cup for hot coffee. Iced coffee, coffee melt, hot chocolate – $3 SLURPEES Small – $1 Large – $1.50 Super – $2.50 Mega – $4.50

Smart customers looking to save a little extra can use a reusable cup to save 50 cents on hot coffee.

“Our new offering represents real value to our community, store owners and suppliers, and we will continue to work to make it better,” said Mr. McKay.

The popular convenience store has franchised stores in Sydney, along the central and south coasts of NSW, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Big Slurpees have also surged from $1 to $1.50 after 7-Eleven CEO Angus McKay revealed the company isn’t making a profit on the drinks

The price hike is another in a long line hitting Aussies as the battle with rising inflation continues.

Gasoline, housing and food prices have pushed inflation up 6.1 percent, with fears it will continue to rise before the end of August.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned that ‘it will get harder before it gets less’.

“It’s going to be a tough time ahead. We expect it to get higher,” he said.

‘The most vulnerable people make choices between, you know, vegetables or rent and then it really starts to gnaw.’

dr. Chalmers released a new ministerial statement last month with updated forecasts of inflation hitting a new 32-year high of 7.75 percent.

“The predictions are wrong,” said Dr Chalmers.

But he added that inflation is likely to “moderate next year” but that it “will take a long time for inflation to return to normal levels.”