7-Eleven Australia chocolate icy machine wows with double chocolate shakes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Millions have been confused by a video of 7-Eleven Australia’s chocolate ice cream shakers, with international viewers saying they are ‘jealous’ of the sweet treat.

A Queensland mom shared a clip on TikTok of the ‘futuristic’ milkshake maker who has amassed a whopping 79.5 million impressive foodies from around the world.

She showed how customers can choose the flavor of chocolate shake they want, place a cup in the ‘dispensing chamber’ and the machine fills it with ice cream and syrup.

Scroll down for video

A Queensland mom shared a clip on TikTok of the ‘futuristic’ milkshake maker who has amassed a staggering 79.4 million impressive foodies from around the world

A small conveyor belt transports the cup behind a clear screen and an immersion blender is lowered to blend the ice cream and chocolate syrup together.

The 7-Eleven shake is mixed for just under a minute and its progress is displayed on the screen above it that reads, “This is where the magic happens. We promise it’s worth the wait.”

After the woman’s clip was blown up in the popular video app, the woman’s clip was met with a barrage of excited comments from both Australian and international viewers eager to try the ‘yummy’ shake.

‘Mom: what are you doing? Me: packing for Australia!’ one person joked.

‘This is my dream’, a second replied and another wrote: ‘The future is really here’.

After customers choose a shake flavor, they place a cup in the ‘dispensing chamber’ which is filled with syrup and ice and then blended until smooth

After the woman’s clip was blown up in the popular video app, the woman’s clip was greeted with a barrage of excited comments from both Australian and international viewers eager to try the ‘yummy’ shake

“It’s the award that gets me in Australia. In the UK it would be £4,” said one Briton.

“I expected it to look nothing like the picture, but no, it looked just right,” commented another.

Some were put off by the amount of ice used, while others were concerned about the cleanliness of the machine — a concern that put a 7-Eleven employee to bed.

“Did you want chocolate with that ice cream?” one user laughed.

“I think I should see the blender bit cleaned,” said another to which a 7-Eleven employee replied, “We have this machine in my shop. It rinses after each blend and there are daily and hourly cleanses to be done’.

“If they’re not done, the machine literally won’t work, it just shuts down until it’s cleaned,” she added.