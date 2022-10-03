6ft 6in monster, 34, who raped a woman just months after his release from prison is jailed for life

<!–

A 6ft 6in predator raped a young mother just months after he was released from prison for attacking another vulnerable woman.

Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, sat and waited by the River Wye in Hereford for almost two before launching an attack on his 23-year-old victim.

He dragged her behind a sewage plant where he threatened to kill her before brutally raping her in an ordeal that lasted about 30 minutes.

After the assault, which took place around 13:00 on 19 November 2020, Cooke-Edwards then shaved his beard in an attempt to conceal himself.

But he was caught on CCTV, which caught him leaving the scene shortly before throwing his clothes, a black tracksuit and white trainers, into a bin.

Worcester Crown Court heard that ten months before the attack, Cooke-Edwards was released from prison for attacking another vulnerable woman.

He was jailed for four and a half years after he broke into the woman’s home and threatened to rape her.

Today, Cooke-Edwards, from Hereford, was jailed for life after admitting two counts of rape.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of nine years and nine months in prison.

Matthew Butt, prosecuting, said: ‘This was a brazen abduction of a vulnerable young woman in broad daylight.’

After grabbing the victim’s iPhone, Cooke-Edwards grabbed her by the throat and led her to the secluded Wye location where he raped her.

He threatened to kill her three times before throwing her phone into the river and stealing her purse.

The court heard how the victim had been forced to leave Hereford, suffered sleepless nights unable to look after her child.

Butt said: ‘After the 30-minute attack, Cooke-Edwards left the scene and returned to his home in Aylestone Hill.

“He then put the clothes he was wearing, a black tracksuit and white trainers, into a nearby bin and shaved his beard.

‘He then lied to the police and said he had been at home all day before changing his story.’

After the case went to trial, he pleaded guilty, but later changed those pleas.

He then pleaded guilty a second time, but tried to argue that he could not be guilty of rape when he appeared in court to be sentenced.

The court heard Cooke-Edwards was forced to defend himself after his barrister Alistair George Williamson withdrew due to ‘professional embarrassment’.

Judge Nicholas Cartwright said Cooke-Edwards was “manipulative and scheming”, adding that he had used his large and powerfully built 6ft 6in frame to attack and abduct the lone woman.

He said the attack was “prolonged and sustained”, with the use and threat of violence causing extreme psychological damage to the victim.

Detective Constable Lawrence Smith, of West Mercia Police, said: ‘This was a shocking attack on an innocent young girl.

‘We greatly admire her courage to help bring her attacker to justice and hope this sentence can allow her to move on with her life.’

Cooke-Edwards had previously been convicted of threatening to leak semi-nude images of a 19-year-old girl with special needs if she did not meet him for sex.