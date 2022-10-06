66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions post-Roe

According to Guttmacher’s analysis, the 14 states were responsible for 125,780 abortions in 2020. And that same year, 41,620 abortions were performed in Georgia.

“Even before roe was destroyed, getting an abortion was difficult or downright impossible for many people, especially those who already faced steep barriers to accessing health care, including low-income, black and brown people, immigrants, youth, people with disabilities and rural populations,” Rachel Jones, principal investigator of the Guttmacher Institute, said in a statement. “These inequalities are likely to worsen as clinic-based abortion care disappears in many states, many clustered in regions such as the South.”

As part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of the Supreme Court decision, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will give clinics that provide free and subsidized family planning services an additional $6 million. Providers in Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin will receive the money.

Ever since roe overturned in June, the Biden administration used a federal emergency medical care law to challenge Idaho’s near-total abortion ban; warned pharmacists not to withhold prescription drugs just because they can also be used to induce abortion; and requested mobile phone providers to share information on, among other things, their data retention and data privacy policies.

As anti-abortion groups celebrated the new abortion restrictions this week, they also rejected the Biden administration’s attempts to mitigate the impact of the state-level abortion restrictions.

“While two dozen states stand poised to protect the unborn and their mothers and save as many as 200,000 lives a year thanks to Dobbs’ historic victory, radical Democrats led by the Biden-Harris administration are determined to take the full weight of the federal government use. to mandate abortion on demand until birth with no restrictions, paid for by taxpayers, nationwide,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Their agenda is totally out of step with America.”

Access to abortion remains in limbo in seven other states, including Indiana, South Carolina and Ohio, where laws restricting access to the procedure have been suspended in court.