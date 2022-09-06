$63million Powerball syndicate court battle is resolved in secret

A $63 million Powerball lawsuit between newspaper agency owners and a customer is quietly resolved – as the retailers close their businesses, leave town and move into their $3.2 million mansion.

Kevin and Tania Parkes owned City News Kalgoorlie, in regional Western Australia, where they ‘pay off your mortgage’ syndicate.

On February 24, their lives were turned upside down when the couple, along with 250 others who bought the syndicate, won half of the $120 million jackpot.

Each contestant walked away with $261,986, with the pair collecting double the amount because they bought into the syndicate separately.

But the situation was complicated when a former government employee, known as Mr. Ing, claimed that he was part of the winning syndicate and was entitled to a multi-million dollar prize pool bet – which, according to the Parkes, was untrue.

The Parkes sued Mr. Ing in the Supreme Court on August 3.

Kevin and Tania Parkes (pictured with their children) entered a lottery syndicate – all 250 members won a $60 million share

Daily Mail Australia understands that the matter has been settled with a nondisclosure agreement meaning the outcome will never be officially released.

Now that the case is over and Mr. Parkes struggles with his health issues, the couple have decided to retire early, pack up their family home and leave Kalgoorlie for a new life in Banjup, in the southern United States. Perth.

In the photo: Mr. Ing, trying to claim his share of the victory

Their new home sits on a six-acre block and has an atrium-style entrance with floor-to-ceiling windows, five bedrooms, four resort-style bathrooms, two kitchens, a theater room with built-in subwoofer and electric curtains.

Outside you will find horse stables, a soccer field, a floodlit basketball court, a ‘Bali style’ swimming pool and ample parking for 23 cars.

The family celebrated their last day in the store on August 20 with confetti cannons, streamers and cans of Jim Beam.

In a heartfelt social media post, the couple wrote:What an amazing seven years this little shop has been and THANK YOU to all our wonderful customers who are like family.”

“We will cherish every smile and every life we’ve helped change.

“Born as the third generation and bread in this beautiful city and with our children the fourth, we will miss it so much when we retire to Perth.”

POWERBALL FEUD TIMELINE: February, 2022: Kevin and Tanya Parkes start selling Lotto tickets for Syndicate #1. Days later they start selling tickets within Syndicate #2. Mr. Ing buys a ticket in one of the syndicates. February 24: Powerball is drawn and Syndicate #2 wins half of the Division 1 prize – $63 million. The money will be distributed among 250 people who have registered with the syndicate. February 28: Lotterywest asks most syndicate subscribers, including Mr. and Mrs. Parkes, for their individually numbered tickets to prove they bought the winning ticket. Mr. Ing goes to a Lotterywest office and claimed that he had bought a ticket for Syndicate #2. The Parkes could not find any records that Mr. Ing had purchased a ticket in Syndicate #2, but Mr. Ing continues to claim that he did. 11 March: $261,9860 will be paid to each winner except Mr. Ing. April 14: Despite a formal dispute over the winnings, Lotterywest told de Parkes it planned to pay out the winnings to Mr Ing. The Supreme Court banned the payment. May 23: Kevin and Tanya Parkes buy a $3.2 million mansion. June 18: Mr Parkes is almost in the hospital. 3 August: The case is pending in the WA Supreme Court, but the results cannot be released. 20th of August: The Parkes close their shop and begin to move into their mansion.

The Parkes celebrated their retirement in August with confetti and Jim Beam (pictured)

The Parkes bought a $3.2 million home in Perth in May (pictured). They sold their business and started packing up their old house

Mr Parkes, an amputee who has been in and out of hospital with high blood pressure, is set to undergo “much-needed surgery” and plans to recover at his palatial home.

According to documents filed with the Supreme Court in April, Mr. Ing was able to file a claim for the money, pending proof that he had enrolled in the winning syndicate.

Lotterywest said that if the winning ticket for syndicate #2 was found, the syndicate owners or Mr. Ing could send it to officials.

The Parkes claim they checked their records and found that Mr. Ing bought himself into the unsuccessful #1 syndicate – before opening the subscriptions to the winning syndicate.

They claimed to have asked Mr. Ing to tell Lotterywest about the findings, but he maintained his claim to the winnings and refused to talk to them.

Tania and Kevin Parkes (pictured with their kids after their Powerball numbers were called) ran a number of Lotto syndicates from their news agency in WA

Lotterywest paid the winnings to all #2 Syndicate subscribers on March 11, excluding Mr. Ing.

However, on April 14 – even though there was a formal dispute over the winnings – officials told the couple they were planning to give Mr Ing.

The assets were frozen until the legal proceedings were completed.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Ing and de Parkes for comment.