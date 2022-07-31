63-year-old Grandma’s incredible transformation from overweight dinner-lady to adrenaline junkie

A former diner lady has revealed how she lost the 12th in just 18 months because she wanted to live to watch her grandson grow up.

At her heaviest, Alison Berry, 63, 22, was heavily dependent on medication she needed for diverticulitis, a debilitating condition that required her to go to the bathroom up to 40 times a day.

Alison, from South Tyneside, had been overweight her entire adult life and denied how long to adopt lasting healthy habits.

But that all changed after she suffered a severe flare-up of her condition that left Alison seriously ill and hospitalized.

Former diner lady Alison Berry has revealed how she lost 12th in just 18 months because she wanted to live to watch her grandson grow up. Pictured, after her weight loss

At her heaviest, Alison Berry, 63, 22, was heavily dependent on medication she needed for diverticulitis, a debilitating condition that required her to go to the bathroom up to 40 times a day. Pictured, Alison Berry before her weight loss

Luckily she survived, which was a huge wake-up call as she realized time was running out.

After starting her healthy eating plan and a simple walking routine, Alison 11th lost 7lb in 18 months and is drug free.

Looking back on her journey so far, Alison explains how her decision to finally lose weight came after her daughter gave birth to her first grandson, Joseph.

She said: “I often cried myself to sleep, afraid my life would be shortened by my medical condition and weight. Then my daughter-in-law gave birth to my first adorable grandson Joseph.

“My daughter-in-law and son asked me to take care of him two days a week when she was back at work, and that was all I wanted to do.

“I wanted to be the best Nana who could take her grandkids everywhere, play with them on the floor, swim with them, climb into their pop-up tents and chase them around the yard.

“The reality is I couldn’t even cut my own toenails, and I certainly wouldn’t fit in the tents.”

Alison had been overweight her entire adult life and denied that she had enough time to get healthier. Pictured, after her weight loss

Looking back on her journey so far, Alison (pictured after her weight loss) explains how her decision to finally lose weight came after her daughter gave birth to her first grandson, Joseph.

After starting a healthy eating plan and a simple walking routine, Alison lost 11.7 pounds in 18 months and is drug free

Something had to change, and quickly, and after “tried every diet under the sun to no avail,” Alison hit her hardest at Slimming World and started using products from The Skinny Food Co.

She loves homemade meals, especially homemade burgers, and uses the brand’s low-calorie sauces to make healthy substitutions.

She says, “Not only do I have a sweet tooth, I have a mouth full of sweet tooth — it was a real problem.”

Alison (photo before weight loss) revealed how she would start each day with a full can of Coke with a handful of chocolate bars for breakfast and then graze all day while she was at work

Alison came to her heaviest at Slimming World and started products from The Skinny Food Co. pictured using it, after her weight loss

Alison describes how she would have a full can of Coke with a handful of chocolate bars for breakfast and then graze all day while she was at work.

Today, Alison describes herself as an “adrenaline junkie” trying to make up for lost time and make the most of every day.

She says: ‘I was once asked to get off a fairground ride because I was too big to fit in the seat belt.

“Since then I’ve completed a treetop assault course on the world’s fastest zip line, fire walks, and I’m absolutely desperate to do a wing walk. Life is good now that I’ve lost weight.’

From being seriously ill and thinking her life was standing still, Alison is now drug free and more confident than ever.

Today, Alison describes herself as an “adrenaline junkie” trying to make up for lost time and make the most of every day. She has been on the world’s fastest zip line and fire walks

She said, “Don’t wait a minute longer – your new life is waiting for you, regardless of your age or circumstance.

“I won’t say losing weight was easy, but with determination it’s worth it. Leave that old sad life behind and take the plunge.

“Take each day as it comes and enjoy the process. I used to be afraid to walk to the store in case people would laugh at me, now I walk with my head held high with a big smile on my face – and so can you.’

Alison added: ‘I used to hide in the background and make big jokes about myself, trying to beat others, now I live with a big smile on my face and enjoy every minute of it.

“I can’t wait to see my grandchildren grow up and see a great part of their lives.”