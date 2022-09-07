63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: Poll

<!–

Nearly two-thirds of Americans consider Hunter Biden’s laptop information “important,” despite whistleblowers’ claims that the FBI’s leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents.

A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking public perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent of Americans still consider it “very important” to follow the findings, while another 19 percent say it is “somewhat important.”

Another 34 percent are even split between those who say the story is “not very important” and “not important at all.”

Only 3 percent of the 1,000 likely voters polled between August 31 and September 1 say they are “not sure.”

The results of this month’s poll are not far from the same poll taken in March — the main difference being that there was only a 3 percent drop in those who say the story matters, but shifted to those who say that it is not important .

The poll comes as Republican lawmakers reveal a string of FBI and DOJ whistleblowers who are coming forward with alleged bias within the agency and attempts by higher-ups to hide or discredit negative information about Hunter and his laptop. Pictured: President Biden (left) and his son Hunter (right) walk out of the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit on August 12 after Mass on St. Johns Island, South Carolina

The results follow an adjustment in the wording of the question put to likely voters.

The March poll pointed to a recent New York Times report that eventually admitted President Biden’s son’s son’s business affairs abroad found on the laptop were authentic — this followed months of reporting from other outlets, including DailyMail.com. , about the validity of the hard drive and its contents.

The first laptop story published in The New York Post led to the outlet’s Twitter lockdown, and the story was also censored on Facebook.

The latest poll does not refer to reporting on the laptop’s authenticity.

Republicans have rejected a “double standard” in the way the FBI and Justice Department (DOJ) handle cases involving the Bidens and Trumps.

They point specifically to the robbery of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and wonder why more material was not searched at Hunter’s home after the laptop was verified.

The laptop contained emails in which Hunter discussed business deals with Ukraine and China, and referred to a cut for the “Big Guy,” which multiple sources claim was referring to President Biden.

Persistent skepticism about the importance of Biden’s laptop emerges as whistleblowers from the FBI and Justice Department come forward to allege a current of bias within the agency and agency.

Senator Chuck Grassley said in July that he had spoken to “highly credible” whistleblowers about an attempt within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information about Hunter and the laptop story.

“Information provided to my office concerns concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information regarding Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s misrepresentation of obtained evidence as disinformation,” the Iowa senator wrote. FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland on July 25.

“The volume and consistency of these allegations confirm their credibility and make this letter necessary,” he added.