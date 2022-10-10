6,000-year-old skull found in cave in Taiwan possibly confirms legend of Indigenous tribe

World Archeology (2022). DOI: 10.1080/00438243.2022.2121315″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> The pre-ceramic human remains of cave No. 5 (1) and representative stone tools from the pre-ceramic layer, including the cobble-chopping tools (2), flake tools (3) and fine material lithic tools made of quartz (4) from Xiaoma (after Huang and Chen 1990). Credit: World Archeology (2022). DOI: 10.1080/00438243.2022.2121315



A team of researchers with members from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam found a 6,000-year-old skull and femurs in a cave in a mountainous part of Taiwan that could prove the existence of an ancient indigenous tribe. In their article published in the magazine World Archeology, the group describes the skull, where it was found, and what it might represent.

In Taiwan, stories have been passed down from generation to generation about a tribe of short, dark people who once lived in mountainous parts of the island. But so far there is no physical evidence of them. In this new effort, the researchers found a skull and leg bones in a cave that date to about 6,000 years ago — a time before the ancestors of humans who lived on the island arrived.

When studying DNA from the skull, the researchers found it close to African samples from about the same time period. But they also found that its size and shape resemble those of Negritos, who lived in parts of what is now South Africa and the Philippines. Examination of bones left in those areas showed that they were quite short with a small body size. Femur bones found near the skull belonged to the same person as the skull, a young woman. The researchers estimate that she was about 1.3 meters long.

The researchers suggest their findings confirm the existence of the ancient people on Taiwan, but they don’t explain what might have happened to them. They had apparently disappeared by the time other early Austronesian groups of humans arrived. The researchers also note that small, dark people were mentioned in documents from the Quin Dynasty, and all but one of the 16 Austronesian groups living in Taiwan today have stories describing small, dark people who once lived in the mountains. However, such stories differ between groups, the researchers note, with some believing the earlier humans were ancestors to them. Others see them as former enemies. One group claims to have killed the last of the ancient humans 1,000 years ago.

