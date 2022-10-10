£600 off in the Prime sale isn’t the only reason to buy the X1 OMNI

If you’re Apple through and through and have invested heavily in a home ecosystem centered around your iPhone, it can feel like your options are limited when it comes to compatible smart home devices that Apple doesn’t make itself.

Take robotic vacuum cleaners, for example. Voice control is one of the great features of newer robotic vacuum cleaners. There is nothing quite as satisfying as asking your robot to go and clean the kitchen – without you lifting a finger. And what if you could be even more specific and just ask it to vacuum under the kitchen table or wash the bathroom floor?

While Alexa and Google Assistant users are well served by most brands, Siri users have much less choice. Although there is good robot vacuums that offer Siri voice support, buyers will find themselves limited to a few brands.

But there is another possibility. There’s a way for Apple lovers to be able to use voice commands on their robot vacuums—and it doesn’t involve Siri at all.

ECOVACS’ flagship robot vacuum cleaner, the X1 OMNI, can give Apple users another choice. And now’s the time to buy, with ECOVACS offering a massive £600 discount on the X1 OMNI for Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale on 11th and 12th October.

X1 OMNI has a first-of-its-kind built-in voice assistant, YIKO, that is ready to use right out of the box. There is no need to connect to another platform or app. YIKO also uses the latest in natural voice recognition technology to parse and respond to dozens of requests.

Used in combination with ECOVACS’ in-app editable 3D technology, which allows the user to add specific furniture to their home map, you can even give targeted commands like: “Okay YIKO, vacuum under the kitchen table.” And the X1 OMNI will go and do just that.

As the name suggests, the X1 OMNI brings together all the key features available in robotic vacuum cleaners right now. Its 5,000 PA suction is best in class and will be effective on both hard floors and carpets. Additionally, the surface detection feature will identify what kind of surface it is on and adjust suction automatically, saving battery life when needed. Although it has a maximum battery life of 4 hours and 20 minutes, it is likely to run out of juice before it needs to be recharged.

But it is difficult to clean properly if you have to empty the bin every time. When the X1 OMNI returns to its charging station, its container is automatically emptied by suction. This not only frees the users from the unpleasant mess of cleaning the trash on board, but it is a big plus for allergy sufferers, who do not have to come into contact with dirt and dust at all. The bag inside the station only needs to be replaced every two months.

This means you can go into the app, create a cleaning schedule and let the X1 OMNI get on with a daily vacuum – or even a more complicated program of cleaning individual rooms at different times. Designating no-go zones is also easy: it’s just a matter of selecting an area on the map, and users can ensure that the X1 OMNI stays out of entire rooms, or even just part of a room, where Possibly. be papers out, or clothes or children’s toys.

X1 OMNI vacuum cleaner not only. It also mops, and not in the slightly disappointing way that most hybrid robot vacuums do. Often it’s a case of dragging a damp cleaning pad across the floor, meaning robots can’t exert enough pressure to offer a deep clean. But the X1 OMNI’s double rotating mopping system is a new design that gives the floors a proper cleaning.

And when the floors shine and the robot returns to the dock, it’s automatically washed and dried, ready for its next trip—another job you don’t have to worry about.

There are also some other unusual features. The X1 OMNI’s high-quality built-in camera allows you to monitor cleaning when you’re away, or check in on your pets and see that all is well at home.

Both the robot and its automatic emptying station were designed in collaboration with the Danish Jacob Jensen studio, advocates of modern, minimalist design, so the X1 OMNI is a good option for design-conscious Apple users.

If you are tempted, the time to buy is now. It will be discounted by a massive £600 from its original price of £1,499 to just £899 on Amazon. Between 8th and 10th October you can get the full £600 discount by adding the code X1SAVE200 to the existing £400 discount. During Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale on October 11th and 12th, you can just click to buy.