60 Minutes reporter Liam Bartlett objects to Perth neighbours having clear glass balconies

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 60 Minutes reporter has marched to a city council meeting to try and prevent his neighbors from having clear glass installed on their apartment balconies because he doesn’t want to look at their bikes or laundry.

Owners of five row houses being built in the suburb of Nedlands near Perth, WA, want a condition that requires the removal of frosted glass on their balconies.

The fight is much to the dismay of Australian journalist Liam Bartlett, who lives opposite the new building.

Mr Bartlett went to a meeting of the Nedlands Council and objected to the installation of clear glass windows, as he believes he already satisfies the council sufficiently.

The reporter objected to the move, saying he didn’t want to look at the residents’ “cycling” or “washing.”

60 Minutes reporter Liam Bartlett (pictured) has complained during a city council meeting about the use of clear glass on adjacent apartment balconies because he doesn’t want to look at their bikes or have to wash.

It’s not just the see-through balconies that annoyed Bartlett, the 60 Minutes reporter also claimed he’d lost parking space and the development had resulted in “more bins and fewer amenities.”

PerthNow Bartlett’s home was raised behind its wall and had four windows overlooking the new development.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t like looking out on people’s balconies and their bikes and their laundry or whatever they want to hang on their balcony or what they’re doing behind their balcony,” he said.

Mr Bartlett said the recommendation to allow clear glass was “out of bounds” – beyond the bounds of acceptable behaviour.

Owners of five townhomes being built in the suburb of Nedlands near Perth, WA, want frosted glass removed on their balconies and instead have clear glass balcony windows following the original plans they agreed to

“I don’t understand why we paid rates for that property for 29 years. The first thing I hear about this is an email stating that the administration recommended it,” he said.

The municipality of Nedlands has approved the construction of five group homes in 2021, one of which is on the corner of a Nedlands street and the other on an adjacent avenue.

City officials are considering the requirement to remove “either opaque material or frosted glass” on the balcony window.

All sold for $690,000 and are under construction, with city officials likely to approve clear glass windows, stating that street surveillance from the balcony through the use of clear glass is “a positive outcome.”

“Passive surveillance from the balcony onto (the street scene) is a positive outcome, as it is generally a good planning principle to promote safety by providing opportunities for ‘eyes on the street,'” said the staff.

One of the homeowners, Geoffrey Nathan, said the frosted glass condition was added after they bought their homes separately and any sales material that reflected the glass would be clear.

Mr Nathan said it was a ‘matter of aesthetics’ and that frosted glass would cut off their natural light and unobstructed view of the street.

Council staff estimated it would cost the city between $30,000 and $50,000 if the council refused to lift the condition and the owners took the matter to the state administration.

The council is scheduled to vote on whether or not to remove the condition at its August 23 meeting.