60 Minutes’ Liam Bartlett wins battle over his neighbours having clear glass on Nedlands WA flats

60-minute star reporter Liam Bartlett has convinced the council that his neighbors’ balconies should not be enclosed by clear glass so he doesn’t have to look at their laundry and push bikes.

The Nedlands Council in Perth voted seven to four on Tuesday to retain frosted glass on the balcony railings of four houses opposite the TV star’s property. The Western Australian reported.

Bartlett, one of the owners who live opposite, Geoff Nathan, said he and the owners of the three other houses would appeal the case to the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), assuming they have a “strong case.” ‘ had.

The lifting of the condition, which was first imposed in May 2021, was supported by the municipality of Nedlands for all homes on the site.

The apartment owners had sought to compromise with the 60 Minutes reporter and 6PR host by saying they would agree to frosted glass on the top floor of their properties if they could keep clear glass on the bottom panels.

But Mr Bartlett, who had previously told the council he didn’t want to look at his neighbors’ laundry or bikes on their balconies, objected to the use of clear glass.

Mr Bartlett had already objected to the development when he told an earlier council meeting that he had lost parking spaces and that it had brought “more bins and fewer amenities” to the area in which he lived.

PerthNow Bartlett’s home was raised behind its wall and had four windows overlooking the new developments.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t like looking out on people’s balconies and their bikes and their laundry or whatever they want to hang on their balcony or what they’re doing behind their balcony,” he said.

Owners of five row houses being built in the inner-west suburb of Nedlands in Perth, WA, are fighting over a condition to have frosted glass removed on their balconies and get clear glass balcony windows instead

Mr Bartlett said the recommendation to allow clear glass was “beyond the pale.”

He also poked fun at media reports about the story, claiming that he had been portrayed as a cross between ‘Genghis Khan and Thurston Howell III’ from Gilligan’s Island.

“It does have an impact on our house, on our windows, on our garden on our backyard, period,” he told the municipality.

Mr Nathan wrote to Mayor Fiona Argyle that it was clear that their homes would have little natural light if they did not have transparent glass and that the decision in favor of Mr Bartlett could set a bad precedent.

“Does that mean those councilors vote against everything when people say there’s a view from a glass balcony?” he said.

He also argued that the frosted glass used on the balustrades was not “pretty” for the apartments.

It is estimated that further proceedings with the SAT could cost the municipality between $30,000 and $50,000.