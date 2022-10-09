Shanelle Dawson reveals she saw Chris Dawson with a shovel and mother Lynette slumped over in car

The daughter of convicted murderer Chris Dawson has revealed she remembers seeing her mother ‘slung’ in the front seat of a car and her father ‘digging’ near the family pool on the night Lynette Dawson died.

Shanelle Dawson said her memories as a four-year-old came flooding back when police placed her under hypnosis in a desperate attempt to piece together what happened to her mother the night she disappeared back in January 1982.

She told 60 Minutes that she saw her father pulling shovels out of the back of the car and car lights shining somewhere near the swimming pool.

Shanelle believes her mother was buried by the pool that night before Dawson moved her body to another location the following day when he was alone.

Shanelle told 60 Minutes that while under hypnosis, she had been able to experience her emotions as a child as well as her mothers.

‘It was really quite deep. I think I saw my sister and I in the back of a car and my mother collapsed in the front,’ she said.

I think I saw him dig that spot for that night and then the next day when he didn’t have us kids he moved her somewhere else.

‘And I guess people could question how much it’s created? How much is the actual memory?’

Steinfort asked Shanelle if she believes what she saw while hypnotized were true memories, to which she replied: ‘I think they are, yes’.

The revelation comes after Dawson was found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette at a stand-alone trial in the NSW Supreme Court that began in August.

Shanelle began to suspect her father was guilty after the weight of evidence against him weighed on her, but said it still came as a shock when Judge Ian Harrison found Dawson had ended her mother’s life in January 1982.

“Chris Dawson, I find you guilty,” I heard them say and I was just in shock, she said.

‘I just couldn’t get it right. This father that I love actually did it and it is now recognized by our legal system.’

Shanelle said moving to the US for nine years gave her distance from Dawson and his ‘abusive’ and ‘toxic’ dynamic.

‘I could see he was gaslighting us all the time. When I came back to the family, that relationship changed quite drastically,’ she said.

‘My dad embodies survival of the fittest and f*** everyone else to get what you want. I feel anger and resentment towards him for being like this, but at the same time I feel compassion and sadness that he is like this.’

Shanelle revealed her last correspondence with Dawson was over text back in 2018 on Father’s Day just three months before he was arrested in Queensland.

She asked her father to take responsibility for the pain he caused the family when he ‘selfishly’ ripped Lynette, then 33, from their lives.

Dawson’s ‘stunning’ response suggested Shanelle was lonely and depressed because she had a child and no partner.

He said everyone unfortunately had to live with their ‘bad choices’ and asked Shanelle not to remind him of his.

“That’s how he takes responsibility by deflecting it to other people,” she said.

“I was actually very happy in my life, apart from the big thing called my father murdering my mother.”

Shanelle said she doubted her father would ever reveal what happened the night he killed Lynette because he believes his own lies.

‘It won’t be for the time being. The truth to me is what brings peace,’ she said.

Shanelle said that if she could talk to her mother, she said she would tell her she was sorry, that she loved her and thank her for the first four and a half lives.

She became emotional and said she wished she could see her mother reading a book to her daughter and that people take having a family for granted.

“I always thought I wished I had one of those,” she said.

‘I hope that someone who listens to this will appreciate their mums just a little bit more and tell them what they love about them and all the things they do.’

60 Minutes reporter Tom Steinfort also got emotional.

“You got me there,” he said as he wiped the tears from his eyes.

‘It comes after Dawson’s trial was told police received ‘numerous’ anonymous phone calls from people saying Lynette’s body was buried under the swimming pool.

Former detective Damian Loone said police had considered this theory because the pool had been paved over shortly after Lyn disappeared.

Asked under cross-examination how this idea had come about, Mr Loone said it was during an interview with JC, the schoolgirl’s babysitter who had replaced Lynette as Chis Dawson’s partner and later his wife.

The trial had previously heard that JC swam topless and naked in the pool while living at the Dawson house on Gillwinga Drive in Bayview in Sydney’s northern beaches, and looked after the couple’s two young daughters before Lyn disappeared.

“She was going for a swim in the swimming pool and when she got out of the pool and put her hands on the pool to get out and it was dirt and sometime after it was paved,” he said.

In 2000, police conducted a major excavation near the swimming pool of the Bayview home and uncovered pieces of a pink cardigan with slashes.

However, forensic analysis was unable to link the material to Lynette.

Dawson has lodged the papers to appeal his conviction for her murder and remains in Sydney’s Silverwater Prison awaiting sentencing.

The 74-year-old former Newtown Jets rugby league star has always maintained his innocence of any involvement in Lynette’s disappearance.