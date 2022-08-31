60 high schools will offer first African American Studies this fall to study black pride

About 60 high schools across the country will offer a new Advance Placement African American studies course this fall that includes classes on black pride, black power, and black feminism.

Although the College Board, which approved the pilot program, declined to release a syllabus or name the schools that will teach the course, Marlon Williams-Clark, a history teacher at Florida State University Schools, identified herself as one of the instructors for the new course, The New York Times reported.

Williams-Clark, 35, said the course would be a deep dive into African American history, but some fear the AP course could be a ploy to teach Critical Race Theory in schools, a controversial topic that has led to a recent culture war in the US. .

Eric Welch, a member of the Republican Education Council in Williamson County, Tennessee, told the Times that he would review the content of the new program for any political bias.

“As a school board member, I would hate to have agenda-driven course materials,” he said. He added, “We’re trying to educate, not indoctrinate.”

Williams-Clark, who teaches sixth through eighth grades, said his students will learn about early African kingdoms, the transatlantic slave trade, abolition and black pride movements throughout history.

He claimed he would adhere to Florida standards for teaching history and that the course does not violate laws prohibiting CRT, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed in April.

“I think people need to understand that critical race theory is not part of this course,” Williams-Clark told the Times. “As for Project 1619, neither is this course.

‘Maybe there are elements that intersect. But this course is a comprehensive, mainstream course on the African-American experience.”

In a statement about the program, which has been ten years in the making, the Executive Board said additional schools will be added to the program next year, with hopes of a nationwide rollout by the 2024-2025 school year.

“We hope it will broaden the invitation to Advanced Placement and inspire students with a greater appreciation for the American story,” Trevor Packer, AP senior vice president and instruction at the College Board, said in a statement.

Henry Gates Jr., a former chair of Harvard’s African and African American Studies Department who served as an advisor on the new course, said that while CRT is not included in the classroom, it can be touched upon briefly as students discuss the modern age. conversations about race education.

“This hypothetical unit would discuss the controversies over various interpretive frameworks used to analyze race history in America,” Gates Jr. to the Times.

‘I certainly do not advocate using those theories as interpretative frameworks for the course itself. That’s a big difference.’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (above) has argued for the state’s move away from CRT and banning it from schools. Williams-Clark said the new course does not violate the new law and that he would follow Florida guidelines regarding racing education

The launch of the new course comes amid a nationwide crackdown on critical race theory, with mostly Republican lawmakers passing laws restricting education about race.

So far this year, 36 states have introduced 137 bills to restrict education about race and gender, compared to 22 states and 54 bills last year, according to a report by PEN America.

Last year, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnel and dozens of Republican senators opposed the Biden administration’s drive to promote programs about how racism is embedded in American society, calling it “divisive nonsense.”

“Americans have never decided to teach our children that our country is inherently evil,” the senators wrote in a letter to the education secretary.