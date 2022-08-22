6 Things ‘NOT TO DO’ while Parking your Car

Parking and its endless tragedies. Well, that’s something most car owners can relate to viscerally; they may have stories so ridiculous that all those rants, memes, and jokes about bad parkers would seem pretty normal against.

It’s one of those things that can easily start with WTF, and at its worst, you may wish you had a license to kill. That’s why you should learn to park vehicles the right way.

All these parking problems seem to happen when you want it least. Long traffic jams, huge delays, and possible damage to your car are just the starters of this five-course meal of anguish. Sometimes, the people creating these havoc seem so oblivious that it feels like disrespect.

So, don’t make the same mistakes. Few good practices can save your fellow drivers’ time and the hairs on their heads. As they say, be the solution, not the problem.

Here are 6 things that you must put in the not-to-do category whenever you’re parking your car:

Don’t park near the edges

Parking spaces come in various sizes, but it’s always advisable to position your car at the center of the bay. If you leave it near the lines, you’re only increasing the chances of getting dents and scratches; but it also creates problems for others.

Parking too close to another vehicle may stop its owner from getting into the vehicle. Also, it may create a chain of errors, and a situation may arise where towing is the only option left for you to get your car out.

Never park in spaces reserved for disabled people .



Many things fall outside your entitlement. And if you’re taking advantage of anything there to help disabled people, you should be ashamed of yourself.

The disabled parking spaces have more space around them because they generally need that to enter or exit the vehicle. It’s rude to grab their spot, and there’s no excuse for that sort of behavior.

Don’t park your car in random empty spaces .

If you find a car park full, find another one. It’s never right to leave your car in any random empty space that you can find there.

Yes, it may be frustrating. But you shouldn’t be so selfish that you’ll create a problem for hundreds of others just to have your way. Besides being inconsiderate and mean, it’s also completely illegal and potentially dangerous.

Don’t take a spot if there’s someone waiting .



In a packed car park, getting aggressive about any free space that opens up is natural. But however ready you may be to pounce on a spot, don’t cut across someone who was clearly waiting for that bay before you.

If a spot opens up, and you’re clearly at the top of the line to grab it, then do it by all means. But in case of a sudden opening, you should check if anyone is waiting for that bay. And even though it may stretch your wait longer, it’s basic courtesy to offer that spot to someone who was eyeing for it much before you did.

Grabbing that spot will make you lose quite a few cookie points in the best-case scenario. But your indecency can have far more serious outcomes like a collision too.

Don’t park across sidewalks .



Pavements and sidewalks are allocated for pedestrians. It provides a safe option to walk around and explore. It’s a well-received system that has worked effectively for hundreds of years.

But, it can only work if you don’t decide to take up that space for your car. In addition, it can severely hamper traffic flow and be a nightmare for someone in a wheelchair.

Don’t park your vehicle if it’s too big .

If your vehicle is rather big, like a minibus or a pick-up truck, you likely won’t find fitting bays in most car parks. So you need to know or explore other parking spaces in that case.

Some places have proper accommodations for bigger vehicles, but it’s your duty to find them.

You can even park in the normal ones if there’s not much crowd around. But don’t fall into a bad habit of doing that every time. Big vehicles obstruct other parking slots and create chaos.

CONCLUSION

While finding a parking spot is getting increasingly tougher in densely populated cities, there are things you shouldn’t do while parking your car. It can be a bit troublesome for you, but if you avoid doing these 6 things, you’ll be helping many others while ensuring the safety of everyone around you, including yourself.