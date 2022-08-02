6 Podcasts About Political Scandals and Upheaval

Starter Episode: “Antediluvian”

President Vladimir V. Putin’s unprovoked war against Ukraine has plunged Europe into social and economic turmoil and represents the height of a grudge the Russian leader has held since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Presented by Gavin Esler, a BBC journalist, “The Big Steal” details the roots of Putin’s obsession with Ukraine, and how his rise to power began when he was a KGB officer in East Germany. Beginning with the story of the clash between Putin and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian businessman now in self-exile after 10 years in prison for tax evasion and fraud, “The Big Steal” offers much disturbing insight into Putin’s psyche, and is essential listening for anyone trying to understand his actions.

Starter Episode: “The Rivals”

The story of the night Ted Kennedy was at the wheel in a fatal car accident has come back into the spotlight in recent years — it was made into a movie in 2017 starring Jason Clarke and inspired the climax of an Emmy -winning episode of HBO’s “Sucession.” This podcast from People magazine and Cadence13 examines the events of July 18, 1969, when Kennedy drove his car off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts and killed his secretary, Mary Jo Kopechne. In addition to the accident, the series looks at the mysteries of Kennedy’s behavior afterward — for example, why he waited until the next morning to report what had happened. While it doesn’t claim to have all the answers, “Cover-Up” offers a fascinating insight into the dynamics of the Kennedy family, the expansive power structure surrounding it, and how Chappaquiddick’s decades of unanswered questions have haunted those people. who were there.

Starter Episode: “10 hours later”

To use an apt English phrase, this nimble series from Wondery does exactly what it says on the tin, with wry and detailed retellings of political controversies. “British Scandal” began last spring with a five-part series that examines the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, the KGB agent turned defector who died after drinking a radioactive cup of tea given to him by a former comrade. Like many of the scandals discussed, this story is equally poignant and absurd – Litvinenko’s killers accidentally left a huge trail of radiation in hotels, bars and public transport in central London. Each episode intersperses a gripping central story with witty comments from the presenters, Alice Levine and Matt Forde, who find the humor in each saga without obscuring the often nightmarish reality.

Starter Episode: “The Litvinenko Affair — Poisoned”

You don’t need to be familiar with Australian political history to get hooked on this docuseries, which chronicles one of the most dramatic moments in the country’s history. On November 11, 1975, Prime Minister Gough Whitlam was removed from office by representatives of Queen Elizabeth II. This unprecedented act was watched by many like a constitutional coup, and sparked a fierce debate over Australia’s presumed independence from Great Britain. While some mysteries surrounding Whitlam’s firing may never be solved, “The Eleventh” explains the complex backstory and consequences in a compelling way.