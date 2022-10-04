6 Interesting Smart Bathroom Tech In The UK

Smart devices for the home provide many benefits. They help you to control your energy use. You can adjust the temperature, control lighting, and more with such devices. The bathroom is an important part of the home that can benefit from smart devices. You can control and customize your bathroom experience. For instance, you can control the water temperature, water fill, and more. Here are some of the interesting and beneficial smart bathroom technology found in UK homes.

1. Smart taps

The ability to control temperature and flow of water are two key benefits of using smart taps. They also offer other benefits based on your budget and convenience.

For instance, facial recognition tech is used in taps and showers. So, if you have set the tap to your specific preference, the tap will function accordingly. You need not set the temperature every time you use the tap.

Some taps come with a touchscreen feature that provides email access and weather forecasts. A basic feature found in all smart taps is the detection sensor. It detects your presence and starts running water. You can set the temperature to your preference. An important advantage of temperature control is that you can use resources with care.

2. Smart showers

Shower heads also come with smart tech that helps to adjust the water flow and temperature. Shower heads with unique features like in-built speakers or wireless Bluetooth speakers. You can listen to your favourite music while you shower. You can sing along with the music making your time in the shower an enjoyable one.

There are several customisable shower systems available online now. Shower heads with multiple spray systems are a big craze now among shoppers. The Grohe line of shower products offers such products with flawless spray models. On LettaLondon.com, you can find a great range of Grohe showers at affordable deals now. The products are functional and come with a sleek design and excellent practicality.

3. Smart bath products

Whirlpool baths provide an excellent way to relax and unwind after a hectic day. Although they are more expensive than a regular bath, they provide a gentle and massaging effect with the bubbles. Mood lighting in the bath helps to enhance the relaxing effect.

The lighting system comes with a customization feature allowing you to create your ideal bathroom experience. Changing the colour of the LED bulbs to match your mood while you bathe is a popular choice now. You can add the lights to your bath or have them pre-installed. Many budget-friendly options are present to choose from.

4. Smart toilets

Seat warmers, night lights, and hands-free automatic lids are some of the smart techs used in toilets now. Some even have speakers so you can listen to music as you do your business. The toilets are compact and have better designs than the conventional models.

With the touch-free and self-cleansing models, these toilets are preferred for their hygienic benefit. The price is therefore expensive when compared to the traditional systems. But with the advantages you get using smart toilets, the investment will be worth it.

Further, using such smart tech can help you save water. They can minimize overflow risk and use only the minimum water needed.

5. Smart mirrors

Interactive mirrors in the bathroom provide information like traffic reports, time, news updates, appointments, reminders, and more. They have a display inbuilt in them to provide you with the information you need.

With the interactive component, you can ask questions to the mirror and control other smart devices in the house. Some smart mirrors have a TV inbuilt in them. You can view your favourite shows on the TV mirror. You can switch the TV on and off as needed.

6. Smart floors

Floor heating devices use thermal radiation tech to keep the bathroom floor warm during winter. The radiant heating system heats up faster than the conventional radiator systems. It also has better temperature control and allows you to feel the warmth in the whole room.

Using smart heating systems will ensure energy efficiency as the power needed is minimal. A low heating temperature is enough to keep the room warm. Further, it does not take up wall space as with a traditional heating device.

Final thoughts

Smart devices in the bathroom may appear to be a luxury addition for many. But the truth is that these models offer plenty of benefits for homeowners.

You can save energy, money, and time by using smart tech-driven products. Most UK homes have the voice assistant feature now. You can connect all the smart devices in your home and control the energy use using the voice assistant.

With good quality products, you can get the full benefits of these devices. Not only are they money-saving gadgets, but also help you relax and have fun. Further, they help you go green with their heat and water-saving systems.