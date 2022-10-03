6 Innovative Trends in the Healthcare Industry to Watch For

As we’re all acutely aware, the COVID-19 pandemic changed our world forever. While some implications aren’t on the rosier side, some massive positive shifts occurred.

Telemedicine, for instance, took off as startups and providers realized people needed convenient access to healthcare.

Everything from remote doctor’s appointments, e-therapy, online prescription fulfillment, digital health records, and at-home lab tests have made accessing medical attention much easier.

But what else can we expect from the ever-changing field of Medicare?

Here are the latest trends in the healthcare industry:

StartUs Insights, a company that delivers actionable information on technologies and trends, did an extensive study of 3,622 global scaleups and startups and found some interesting data.

Some of the biggest healthcare trends emerging include the following:

Artificial intelligence reduces labor-intensive processes.

AI plays a significant role in healthcare because it can improve time management practices by decreasing labor-intensive processes. For instance, appointment booking, clinical management, clinic workflow, medical diagnostics, patient monitoring, and image analysis can be streamlined by AI applications.

The global AI in the healthcare market was valued at nearly 7 billion USD in 2020. And it’s expected to grow 41.8% between 2021 and 2028.

Moreover, some VR-based healthcare solutions use AI-based diagnostics that provide more accurate treatments for people. Doctors can better analyze and treat speech disorders, strokes, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and cerebral palsy using this technology.

Telemedicine makes healthcare more accessible.

COVID-19 increased the need for telehealth to minimize contact, reduce transmission, and solve the issue of less travel. Companies like Ravkoo Health recognized that people needed affordable healthcare that was remotely available.

Now, with a stable internet connection, smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, you’re able to:

Book clinician appointments.

Speak to a pharmacist.

Receive lab results.

Digitally store health records.

Have easy access to medical records.

Receive online counseling.

Confer with a health and wellness coach.

The list of telehealthcare solutions grows daily, reducing people’s barriers to the help they need.

3D printing gains traction.

Healthcare technology has made fast progress in 3D printing as it’s used for many applications such as printing:

Lightweight prosthetics.

Bionics.

Casts for fractures.

Using lightweight, inexpensive smart biomaterials helps speed up production time and can reduce costs.

Likewise, according to StartUs Insights, 3D printing technologies advance organ models and surgical tools specific to the patient. This customized advancement is partly because medical companies can use the patient’s medical imaging.

Furthermore, another application area includes personalized surgical instruments that help enhance surgeon dexterity. In turn, better surgery outcomes and faster procedures are possible.

Cloud computing streamlines medical processes.

Firstly, what’s cloud computing? Essentially, cloud computing is the ability to access and store information and programs online rather than on paper or a hard drive.

With data stored in a digital space, clinicians can better follow patient journeys through online medical and health records. This remote access to data can also help patients be actively engaged in their treatments.

Also, cloud computing increases processing power and storage capabilities, removing the necessity of on-site storage. The web platforms also securely incorporate billing, monitoring, and alerts. Only authorized users can access them.

In short, cloud computing streamlines data management, storage, and retrieval.

Digitized healthcare offers solutions.

As mentioned, remote health solutions have grown in popularity, but here’s a snapshot:

Reportlinker suggests that the digital health market is expected to grow from USD 201.24 billion in 2021 to USD 596.56 billion in 2026.

Also, the wearable tech market was valued at around USD 115 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 380 billion by 2028.

Smart devices and wearables can help track a patient’s sleep patterns, calorie intake, heart rate, and level of physical activity. This tracking offers providers a better understanding of a patient’s health for modifications and consistency.

For example, a wearable monitoring device can detect and notify a person’s physician about unusual electrocardiography patterns. As a proactive care method, this extra knowledge can eventually decrease the chances of more complicated health issues.

Health sensors and trackers enable patients to participate in their wellness by viewing their data on the devices.

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) facilitates smoother processes.

Also known as healthcare IoT, IoMT devices connect to cloud platforms where data can be analyzed and stored.

Examples of IoMT include:

Remote patient monitoring for chronic conditions.

Tracking patient prescription orders.

Tracking the location of patients who visit the hospital.

Wearable devices that send data to providers.

Keep in mind that some of these examples overlap in other areas.

IoMT is a catalyst for developing products that reduce the need for as much patient-provider interaction, creating a more simplified approach with less back and forth.

Finally, connected equipment and medical devices allow features such as smart diagnosis or remote patient monitoring.

The healthcare trends mentioned above are only the tip of the iceberg regarding digital healthcare trends. According to StartUs Insights, we can expect continued growth in stem cell therapy, robotics, and 5G.