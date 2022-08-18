6 Advantages of Pursuing a Nursing Career in 2022

Are you looking to pursue a nursing career this year? If you’re unsure, there are many advantages to starting a career in this field that can help you make up your mind. This career path is very in-demand today, meaning you can choose where you want to work.

There are six main advantages of pursuing a nursing career in 2022. This article contains all of the essential benefits, so make sure to keep reading! Let’s get started.

1. Great Salary and Benefits

This year is about financial and career growth for many people. If you want to make a better salary and get more benefits from your work, then a job in the nursing career is the way to go. Nurses are always in demand and receive a very competitive salary because of it.

In fact, nurses, on average, make $43.65 per hour for base pay, according to Indeed. The site also says that nurses make around $93,000 per year on average. However, depending on your chosen specialty, you could make significantly more.

In addition to the outstanding salary, nurses also receive many benefits for their work. Since many clinics and hospitals are understaffed today, you could also receive a heft sign-on bonus.

Here’s what you might expect in a nurse’s benefits package:

Paid sick days

Paid vacation days and holidays

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid family leave

Great retirement benefits

Tuition reimbursement when seeking further nursing education

Overall, you can live a good lifestyle while working as a nurse. This reason alone makes it very appealing to many people.

2. The Work is Very Rewarding

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Next, the work nurses do is very rewarding, no matter what specialty you decide to pursue. You’ll make a massive difference in the lives of your patients every single day, which can give you a great sense of fulfillment.

Our society deeply respects nurses, so you can also feel rewarded for that. Nurses must have a lot of compassion for their patients and earn their trust while offering them treatment and care. A Gallop poll showed us that 85% of Americans view nurses as having very high levels of ethics and honesty. Nurses consistently rank incredibly high in these studies.

Additionally, most nurses feel successful. So, to enjoy your career and have a higher sense of fulfillment, you could switch to this career path.

3. Possibility of a Flexible Schedule

Since this career is very in-demand, nurses can have more control over their schedules. Many positions offer flexible hours, which is great for those still in school or with children to care for. While you might need to work additional hours occasionally, many nurses appreciate having more control over their schedules.

Some clinics aren’t open every day of the week, guaranteeing some time off here and there. Overall, you can create a schedule that suits your needs. Many employers will work with you to keep you on their team in today’s healthcare environment.

4. You Get To Pick Your Specialty

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

As another benefit, you get to pick your nursing specialty, so you’ll want to make sure you choose one you’re passionate about. It won’t feel like work when you love what you do. Plus, you can even change your specialty at any time— so you don’t have to feel “stuck” in your career.

Since all nurses receive the same basic training and education before moving into their specialties, you won’t have to relearn those basics if you want to make a switch.

There are so many different specialties too. For example, you can enter labor and delivery, mental health, pediatric, or geriatric nursing. No matter your interests, you can find a nursing specialty that lets you use your skills and knowledge to your full potential.

In short, you can choose a specialty you think suits you the most. Knowing that you don’t have to stay in that specialty forever can take the stress away from picking just one. You’re sure to appreciate how specific the specialties can be as well.

5. Nurses are In Demand

We mentioned it earlier, but nurses are very high in demand right now. After graduation, you’ll have your pick of where you want to work— almost everywhere is currently hiring!

There’s a higher need for nurses in the current healthcare climate. Plus, this demand is only increasing with each passing day. If you’re looking for a stable, secure job, this field will provide one.

With an aging population, more people require regular medical care. However, there are not enough nurses to provide it. According to LinkedIn, registered nurses is one of the most in-demand jobs right now, and it’s second in-demand only to software engineers.

A job with such a high demand like this comes with plenty of benefits of its own, including:

Job security

Ability to negotiate competitive pay

More open positions

6. You Can Travel for Work

Do you love to travel? You’ll be happy to learn that many nursing jobs can provide travel opportunities. You won’t have to work in a hospital or clinic daily unless you want to. Your employer should also cover travel and housing costs.

Making money while traveling can offer you plenty of unique experiences. You’ll have a chance to experience the area as a resident before returning home. Also, you’ll get to know the locals better by providing these places with care.

Overall, traveling for work is fun and gives you experiences you wouldn’t get to have working in the same place every single day. If you find routine tedious, travel can also help keep each day feeling fresh and new.

2022 is the Year To Pursue a Nursing Career

To summarize, there are so many advantages that come with a nursing career! You’ll also have fun building experience and meeting other like-minded people in school and other training programs.

After you get your first job, you’ll receive many benefits, including a good salary! The sooner you start pursuing a career in nursing, the sooner you can achieve your dream job.