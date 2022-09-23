6, 6, 6: Tahlia McGrath conjures stunning century in final-over thriller

Nineteen-year-old Georgia Voll dominated at North Sydney Oval with a superbly engineered 145 as Queensland secured a huge win over New South Wales. Voll’s innings came in three stages: she led Queensland’s early momentum as the biggest contributor in an opening stand of 51, consolidated through the middle as she lost partners at fairly regular intervals, then accelerated at the death with a scoop shot a regular option. The second-highest score was Laura Kimmince’s 35, which came from just 15 balls, including three sixes and sparked a mid-innings surge. Jess Jonassen (16) and Courtney Sippel (19 not out) then played useful cameos as Voll continued to lead the way. New South Wales were poor in the field and lost the services of Maitlan Brown in her fourth over after she was withdrawn after bowling three big full tosses. The one bright spot was debutant Ebony Hoskin, who claimed a wicket first ball in the WNCL – Georgia Redmayne caught smartly down the leg side of Alyssa Healy – and in total took the first three wickets to fall. NSW’s chase started promisingly as Healy and Tahlia Wilson added 54, but Healy slipped a cut – an edge as she aimed for the leg side – and when Wilson was run out in the 26th over the home side fell away.