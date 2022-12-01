Home 5G will be available to one billion subscribers in the next year
Categories: Tech

5G will be available to one billion subscribers in the next year

New research from Ericsson expects 5G smartphone subscriptions to reach one billion by the end of 2022, with carriers driving adoption despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

In 2028, the number of 5G subscriptions will pass five billion Ericsson’s report

(opens in new tab)accounting for more than half (55%) of all mobile subscriptions.

Globally, the number of 5G subscriptions is reported to have grown by 110 million to around 870 million in Q3 2022.

Where is the growth of 5G?

Emerging economies will become some of the biggest drivers of growth. China had the most net additions to the 5G user base in Q3 2022 with 15 million, followed by Nigeria with five million and then Indonesia with four million.

5G has already been adopted by many countries around the world, but in frontier markets the share of users is much higher – in the US, for example, it has already reached 80% of the country.

Related Post
  1. A VPN isn’t just for Black Friday – get NordVPN at its cheapest ever price

    You're probably counting down the days to finally get your hands on one of the…

  2. Meet the smartest office building in the world

    With most of us choosing to work from home at least some of the time,…

  3. ‘Cultural impact’ takes center stage as Apple announces 2022 App Store Awards

    Apple on Tuesday announced this year’s 16 winners of its annual App Store Awards. BeReal,…

By 2028, North America is expected to have the highest 5G penetration with 91% of the population, followed by Western Europe with 88%.

How does this compare to 4G?

The adoption of 5G is much faster than what 4G has done in the same time. It took 4G seven years to reach one billion subscribers in 2016, following its launch in 2009.

Ericsson attributed this performance to the rapid rollout of devices from various vendors, which may have led to prices falling faster than in the case of 4G, as well as China’s “large, early 5G deployments”.

However, the demand for 4G is still very much alive. Subscriptions continue to grow, according to the report, growing by 41 million in the third quarter of 2022 to about five billion.

However, the number of 4G subscriptions is expected to peak at 5.2 billion by the end of 2022, before falling to around 3.6 billion by the end of 2028, “as subscribers migrate to 5G”.

The demand for 3G, which started way back in 2001, seems to be on its last legs – the number of 3G subscriptions fell by 41 million in the last quarter alone.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: billionreachsubscribersYear
14 hours ago

Recent Posts

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

4 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers trade ideas based on the latest rumor

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…

6 mins ago

PICTURE EXC: Joey Essex shares an embrace with Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer after rehearsals

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Joey Essex shares a sweet hug with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa…

9 mins ago

Virgin Airlines hostess for drink-driving who crashed at McDonald’s was temporarily prohibited from driving

A Virgin Airlines flight attendant who was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in…

13 mins ago

Ellie Goulding shows off her new brunette locks in front of the Royal Variety

Ellie Goulding poses like a storm to show off her fresh new brunette locks in…

18 mins ago

How to color-code events on the Apple Calendar

When you first create entries in a digital calendar, it would seem obvious to color…

20 mins ago