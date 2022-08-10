59% of Americans are ‘concerned’ about Biden’s mental health

<!–

A new poll shows 59 percent of Americans are “concerned” about President Joe Biden’s mental health, while questions linger over whether the 79-year-old should run for a second term.

An I&I/TIPP survey released Monday found that 36 percent of respondents were “very concerned” about mental health, while another 23 percent said they were somewhat concerned.

Surveys found that 18 percent were not very concerned, and 21 percent said they were not at all concerned.

Another 2 percent of respondents said they were not sure.

The party’s ideology played a role in people’s perception of the Democratic president.

Among Democrats, 39 percent said they were concerned about Biden’s mental state, versus 82 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents who agreed.

Pollsters noted that while the Democratic number is smaller, 39 percent is still “statistically high.”

On the other hand, 58 percent of Democrats said they are not concerned about Biden’s mental health.

Meanwhile, only 17 percent of Republicans and 39 percent of Independents agreed.

While party preference skewed Americans’ opinions, common factors such as gender, race, and age tended not to.

Fifty-nine percent of both men and women said they were concerned about Biden’s mental health.

Of those who said they were not concerned, 39 percent were men and 38 percent were women.

Whites and Latinos expressed their concerns about equally.

Sixty-three percent of whites said they were concerned, while 61 percent of Latinos agreed.

Black Americans had more confidence in Biden: 53 percent said they were not concerned about the president’s mental state, versus 44 percent who said they were.

Breaking down the survey results by age, polls found that 59 percent of 18 to 24 year olds were concerned, 62 percent of 25 to 44 year olds, 57 percent of 45 to 64 year olds and 56 percent of those 65 and older.

“The fact is, based on this poll data, there is genuine concern about Biden’s cognitive health in virtually all groups,” said Terry Jones, Issues & Insights. “It has taken on political urgency with the approaching 2022 midterm elections, which, if Republicans prevail, could turn Biden into a mushy duck.”

Biden has been known as a gaffe-prone politician throughout his career, but Republicans — and even some Democrats — have pointed to recent verbal and physical stumbling blocks, such as his Rehoboth Beach bike fall, suggesting the nearly octogenarian should be done after a term. .

The poll was conducted online from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, among 1,335 U.S. adults surveyed.

The study has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percent.