58 Weak Rohingya land on Indonesian beach after weeks at sea

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said.

The group of 58 men arrived early Sunday at Indrapatra beach in Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, police chief Rolly Yuiza Away said. Villagers who saw the group of ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them land and reported their arrival to authorities, he said.

“They look very weak from hunger and dehydration. Some of them are sick after a long and arduous journey at sea,” Away said, adding that the men were given food and water by villagers and others as they awaited further instructions from immigration and local officials in Aceh.

At least three of the men were rushed to a health clinic for medical care, and others are also receiving various medical treatments, Away said.

Security officers assist Rohingya refugees after they arrive at Indra Patra beach in Ladong village, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 25, 2022.

The United Nations and other groups on Friday urged countries in South Asia to rescue as many as 190 people, believed to be Rohingya refugees, aboard a small boat that has been adrift in the Andaman Sea for several weeks.

“Reports indicate that those on board have now been left at sea for a month in appalling conditions with insufficient food or water, with no attempt by states in the region to help save lives,” the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement. “Many are women and children, with reports of up to 20 people dying on the unseaworthy vessel during the voyage.”

Away said it was not clear where the group came from or if they were part of the group of 190 Rohingya refugees that has been adrift in the Andaman Sea. But one of the men who spoke a little Malay said they had been at sea for over a month and were planning to land in Malaysia to find a better life and work there.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearing operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of mass rape, murder and burning of thousands of homes.

Rohingya groups have been trying to leave the overcrowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in perilous journeys to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.

Muslim-dominated Malaysia is a frequent destination for the boats, and smugglers have promised the refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees who land in Malaysia risk detention.

While Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, UNHCR said a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework for the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark.

These provisions have been applied for years, most recently last month when some 219 Rohingya refugees, including 63 women and 40 children, were rescued aboard two rickety boats off the coast of North Aceh district.

“We are urging the government of Indonesia to rescue the boats and disembark them safely,” said Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid. “We also urge the Indonesian government to lead a regional initiative to solve the refugee crisis.”

On Thursday, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, urged governments in South and Southeast Asia to “immediately and urgently coordinate search and rescue operations for this boat and ensure safe disembarkation of those on board before further loss of life ensues.”

“As many in the world prepare to enjoy a holiday season and ring in the new year, boats carrying desperate Rohingya men, women and young children are setting off on perilous voyages in unseaworthy vessels,” Andrews said in a statement. .