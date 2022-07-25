560-million-year-old fossil named after David Attenborough was the first animal predator on Earth

The earliest known predator fossil unearthed in Leicester is named after Sir David Attenborough.

Called Auroralumina attenboroughii, the 560-million-year-old primitive jellyfish was found in Charnwood Forest, near Leicester – a town with which Sir David has long been associated.

The 96-year-old, who used to hunt fossils in the area and is credited with raising awareness of Ediacaran fossils in the forest, said he was “really elated.”

Researchers say the specimen is the first of its kind and the earliest creature to have a skeleton.

The creature was about seven centimeters long and is said to have been tied to the seabed on a beige ‘stalk’, with flame-colored tentacles to catch food.

The first part of the name is Latin for dawn lantern, in recognition of its advanced age and resemblance to a burning torch.

Fossil of a frog-leg beetle named ‘Attenborough’s beauty’ after the famous naturalist Auroralumina attenboroughii is not the first creature to be named after Sir David Attenborough. A new species of frogfoot beetle that lived nearly 49 million years ago in what is now Garfield County, Colorado, was also given the iconic naturalist’s name. Pulchritudo attenboroughi, or ‘Attenborough’s beauty’, was announced in the magazine in August 2021 Papers in paleontologythough a fossil of the prehistoric creature has been on display at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science since 1995.

Sir David said: ‘When I was at school in Leicester I was an avid fossil hunter.

“The rocks in which Auroralumina has now been discovered were then considered so ancient that they dated back to long before life on Earth began.

“So I never looked for fossils there. A few years later, a boy from my school found one and proved the experts wrong.

“He was rewarded by giving his name to his discovery. Now I’ve – almost – caught up with him and I’m really delighted.’

That specimen was found by Roger Mason, after whom Charnia masoni is named.

He and a group of schoolboys were rock climbing in a quarry in Charnwood Forest in 1957 when they made their discovery.

dr. Phil Wilby, leader of paleontology at the British Geological Survey, is one of the scientists who made the latest find.

He said: ‘It is generally believed that modern animal groups such as jellyfish appeared 540 million years ago in the Cambrian explosion.

‘But this predator predates that by 20 million years. It is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton.

“We’ve only found one so far, but it’s extremely exciting to know that there must be others who hold the key to when complex life on Earth began.”

According to the study, the creature is related to the group that includes corals, jellyfish and anemones that live on Earth today.

In 2007, Dr. Wilby and others spent more than a week cleaning a 100-square-foot rock surface with toothbrushes and pressure washers.

In a full-surface rubber mold — in which more than 1,000 fossils have been captured — one stood out.

dr. Phil Wilby (pictured), paleontology leader at the British Geological Survey, is one of the scientists who made the latest find

dr. Frankie Dunn, of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, said: ‘This is very different from the other fossils in Charnwood Forest and around the world.

“Most other fossils from this era have extinct body plans and it is not clear how they are related to living animals.

‘This one is clearly skeletal, with tightly packed tentacles that would have swung in the water to catch passing food, much like corals and sea anemones do today.

“It’s nothing like anything else we found in the fossil record back then.”

dr. Dunn called A. attenboroughii a “lonely little fossil.” It originates from shallower waters than others found in Charnwood.

She said: ‘The ancient rocks at Charnwood are very similar to those deposited in the deep ocean on the flanks of volcanic islands, just as they do today at the foothills of Montserrat in the Caribbean.

A. attenboroughii was dated at the British Geological Survey headquarters using zircons in the surrounding rock

All the fossils on the cleaned rock surface were anchored to the seafloor and were knocked over in the same direction by a torrent of volcanic ash that swept down the submerged base of the volcano, except for one, A. attenboroughii.

“It’s at an odd angle and has lost its base, so it looks like it was swept down the slope by the Flood.”

A. attenboroughii was dated at the British Geological Survey headquarters using zircons in the surrounding rock.

Zircon is a small radioactive mineral that acts as a geological clock because it allows geologists to assess how much uranium and lead are present. From this they can determine exactly how old the rock is.

Dr Dunn said: ‘The Cambrian explosion was remarkable. It is known as the time when the anatomy of living animal groups was fixed for the next half a billion years.

“Our discovery shows that the body plan of the cnidarians was established at least 20 million years earlier, so it’s hugely exciting and raises a lot more questions.”

The finding is reported in Natural Ecology and Evolution.