Americans have given big kudos to their health care system, with more than half criticizing the sector and beating health care facilities, prescription drugs and mental health by wide margins, polls say.

An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on Monday found that only 12 percent of respondents said health care was well regulated in the US, even fewer said nursing homes and mental health care were in order.

Overall, the public is giving even lower figures on the cost of prescription drugs, with just 6 percent saying prices were well managed and a whopping 74 percent saying the industry was poorly treated.

The poll of some 1,500 adults shows how an overwhelming majority of Americans, nearly 8 in 10, say they are at least moderately concerned about accessing quality health care when they need it.

It comes after health systems struggled to tackle everything from Covid-19 to monkey pox, and as hospitals across the country are plagued by staff shortages and worker burnout from the pandemic.

Some patients wait up to 10 hours to see a doctor in the LA County/USC emergency room. About 56 percent in a survey said health care was poorly managed nationally

“Navigating the US health care system is extremely frustrating,” University of Michigan health expert A. Mark Fendrick told the AP.

“The Covid pandemic has only made it worse.”

The dazzling cost of many prescription drugs has plagued poor Americans for a long time.

Former President Donald Trump tried — but largely failed — to contain costs, which are expected to fall as a result of provisions in President Joe Biden’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Healthcare, and who pays for it, is another perennial complaint.

Former President Barack Obama’s signature health care policy extended coverage to millions of the uninsured, but many want to expand it further with European-style universal health coverage.

While Americans agree on the health care system’s problems, that agreement dissolves when it comes to solutions to fix it.

About two-thirds of adults say it’s the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans are covered — adults ages 18 to 49 are more likely than those over 50 to have that opinion.

A woman holds her husband’s hand as he was kept alive last month using an oxygen device at a medical center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Both had Cvoid-19. Many agree that health care in the country is not well regulated

Employees at South Shore Health in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say the number of ambulances arriving each day has increased during the pandemic and new daily records have been set of about 105 ambulances a day.

About 4 in 10 respondents supported a single-payer health care system that would require Americans to purchase health insurance from a government plan, while 58 percent would support a government scheme that anyone can buy.

There is also widespread support for policies to help people afford long-term care, including a government-run insurance system similar to Medicare, which covers the elderly.

The investigation comes in the wake of a plethora of negative reports from the healthcare sector, including Amazon’s decision last week to cut 159 jobs and close its third-party health service, known as Amazon Care, later this year.

A study of more than 500 healthcare professionals revealed high rates of “burnout and staff shortages” last week, said Brett White, interim CEO of Weave, which tracks small businesses.

Researchers found that two-thirds of clinics and other small healthcare businesses were understaffed, and 83 percent of professionals said at least one staff member had left their practice in the past year.