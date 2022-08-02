$500,000 reward to solve cold case of Michelle Lewis who went missing from Rockhampton in 1989

A huge reward is being offered for information as police try to solve the cold case of a 21-year-old woman who disappeared on her way home more than 30 years ago.

In 1989, Michelle Lewis rode her bike away from her boyfriend’s Rockhampton house—and was never seen again.

Retired Detective Ann Gumley along with Detective Commanding Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell have announced a $500,000 reward for information about the disappearance of the then 21-year-old Queensland woman.

A $500,000 reward has been offered for information that helps locate missing Queensland woman Michelle Lewis

On the afternoon of January 14, 1989, Michelle rode her red-and-white bicycle to her boyfriend’s house on nearby Stenlake Avenue to watch movies.

Just after 10pm, Michelle left to return home but never made it. She was last seen in a pink surf singlet.

Retired Detective Ann Gumley, who originally led the investigation, said the key to finding Ann is her bicycle. courier post‘if you find that bike, you’ll find Michelle’.

Michelle came from a broken home, shaken between relatives after her mother gave her up. She was placed in foster care at the age of 16 after her grandmother and caregiver passed away.

Michelle Lewis was last seen wearing this kind of pink tie-dyed surf singlet

After her grandmother passed the local Rockhampton woman, Adeline Salhus, aka Dell to her friends, opened her home to the teenage girl.

The divorced woman didn’t have much, but made sure the teenager was well taken care of.

On the night Michelle did not return home, Ms Salhus said she was convinced something terrible had happened to her foster daughter.

Police questioned hundreds of people during the investigation before Ms Gumley finally moved to another part of Queensland, some seven years after Michelle’s disappearance, leaving behind an unsolved mystery.

The make and color scheme of the bike Michelle Lewis was last seen riding

“It was probably one of the saddest things I’ve ever done,” Mrs. Gumley said.

“I’d worked on a lot of pretty big jobs in ‘Rocky’, but she was the one I always said if it ever came to light what had happened, I wanted to be the one to arrest the person involved. I had to have that closure myself.’

The $500,000 reward to find Michelle Lewis was offered as part of Missing Persons Week

The late serial killer Leonard John Fraser has long been suspected of involvement in Michelle’s disappearance.

As part of Missing Persons Week, a $500,000 reward was offered for information about Michelle’s disappearance in an attempt to solve the three-decade-old cold case.