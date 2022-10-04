$500,000 reward for information into the 1972 disappearance of 15-year-old Lynette Melbin

A $500,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction

Police are hoping a $500,000 reward will prompt someone to come forward and help them determine the fate of 15-year-old Lynette Melbin, who disappeared from western Sydney more than 50 years ago.

Lynette was last seen at her mother’s workplace – a supermarket on the High Street near Penrith – on 5 June 1972.

The teenager arranged with her mother to be picked up from her boyfriend’s house in Penrith later that day, but she never arrived at his home.

Lynette Melbin (pictured left) was last seen at her mother’s workplace – a supermarket on High Street at Penrith, western Sydney – on June 5, 1972. She was 15 at the time of her disappearance

Police believe Lynette (pictured) was seen talking to two men in a van near her home in Caloola Avenue, Penrith, formerly Kingswood Park, on the day she disappeared

A coronial inquest into her disappearance in 2001 found that she most likely died around 5 June 1972.

The Unsolved Homicide Unit has re-investigated the case and the reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for her disappearance.

Detective Inspector David Laidlaw said police believed Lynette was seen talking to two men in a van near her house on Caloola Avenue, Penrith, formerly Kingswood Park, on the day she disappeared.

Police want to speak to anyone who was living in Caloola Avenue at the time in the hope they can help identify these men.

“We also believe that a man who either worked in a bakery or delivered bread and was known to Lynette may have helped the police in the first place and are urging him to come forward,” Detective Inspector Laidlaw said on Wednesday.

Lynette’s twin sister, Liana Stewart, said her family’s grief has been ‘unbelievable’.

“It never goes away and the hole in our hearts can never be mended,” she said.

‘We know that Lynette met something horrible and is never coming back.

‘The best we can hope for is someone who knows something will come forward so we can finally know what happened.

‘It’s too late for mum, who we lost two years ago, but we pray we get the answers, especially for our 86-year-old dad.’