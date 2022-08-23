‘5,000 DOLPHINS have died as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’, scientists say

More than 5,000 dolphins have been killed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, scientists say, blaming sonar devices used by Vladimir Putin’s naval forces.

According to biologist Ivan Rusev, the real number could be even higher, who said ships and submarines stationed in the Black Sea are causing the deaths.

Rusev, who works at Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park in Ukraine’s southern Odessa region, said only five percent of dead dolphins wash up on shore.

The other 95 percent sinks to the bottom of the Black Sea, he said.

“They are not available for detection and counting from the coast, so we believe that tens of thousands of dolphins have already died during the Russian barbarian war against Ukraine,” Rusev told the animal rights organization Open Cages Ukraine.

Biologist Ivan Rusev said dolphins that washed up at the mouth of Bulgaria’s Ropotamo River in late May had suffered burns, likely from mines in the water

Pictured: Russian Navy Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine sails toward Bosphorus as Black Sea off Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 13, 2022. Rusev said sonar from Russian ships harms dolphins

He suggested in an earlier Facebook post that sonar used by Moscow’s Black Sea naval vessels, such as ships and submarines, is damaging the animals’ health.

“Dolphins fall into the radiation zone of ships’ navigation equipment, disabling their navigational and echolocation organs,” Rusev wrote.

Using sound waves – or echolocation – dolphins can locate objects in the water. This aids them in navigation, orientation, finding food, social interactions and avoiding potentially dangerous objects or predators.

However, sonar – along with the constant sound of ship engines and gunfire – instills fear in the dolphins and paralyzes their ability to navigate.

The biologist said dolphins that washed ashore at the mouth of Bulgaria’s Ropotamo River in late May had suffered burns, likely from mines in the water.

This suggests that not only do mines kill the sea creatures, but sonar blocks their ability to dodge them as they swim through the Black Sea.

Rusev said another danger to dolphins in the region is the danger of bomb explosions, which could leave dolphins “blind.”

Pictured: A dead dolphin is seen in shallow water with a large wound on its back

‘By losing their orientation, animals lose acoustic control over the environment. ‘Blind’ dolphins are in stress and panic, unable to navigate space.

‘As a result, they collide with all kinds of obstacles, including mines, bumping into rocks. And most importantly – such “paralyzed” dolphins cannot catch fish and quickly become exhausted,” he wrote.

He added that even “pingers” — devices used by fishermen to deter dolphins from swimming in their nets — are no longer working.

“Exhausted dolphins are weak dolphins, they fall into the nets of Turkish fishermen without even responding to pingers (a special dolphin-repelling device that Turkish fishermen install on nets),” he said.

Rusev told the Kyiv Independent that before the war conservationists would find dolphins washed up with injuries caused by nets, or their fins, but taken off by fishermen. Now, however, many are found untouched.

‘I’ve never seen this. This is absolutely new and terrifying for scientists,” he told the paper.

To restore the Black Sea dolphin population, Rusev called for the creation of a national park in northwestern waters once the war is over.

Russia has long had a massive naval presence in the Black Sea, and since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, this has only increased.

Moscow has used its strong naval force to blockade Ukrainian ports, halting the export of vital grain to the rest of the world. At the end of July, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked as part of a deal between Moscow and Kiev.

Although Moscow’s navy has been pushed back after Ukraine demonstrated its ability to attack targets far from the coast – such as Putin’s flagship in the Black Sea, Moskva, which was sunk by Neptune missiles in April – a strong naval presence.

Over the past 100 years, the population of dolphins in the Black Sea has been declining rapidly.

Last century there were about 6 million dolphins in the Black Sea. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, that figure is now estimated at 253,000 – a decrease of more than 20 times.

Ecologists from countries with coasts on the Black Sea – including Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey – have all reported an “extraordinary increase” in the number of dead dolphins that wash ashore.