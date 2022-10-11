50 Cent’s oldest son Marquise Jackson offers him $6,700 for a day of his time amid ongoing feud

50 Cent’s eldest son, Marquise Jackson, has offered the rapper $6,700 for a day of his time.

Marquise, 25, took to social media after saying that the $6,700 the rapper paid his mother as monthly child support was not enough.

“Since you guys think $6,700 is sooo much money, somebody tell my dads I’ll pay him $6,700 for just 24 hours of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he said. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he wants.”

He accompanied the request with a shot in which he spelled the phrase “Entitled” in paper money, a spoof of a photo 50 Cent had previously posted that spelled the phrase “Broke” in hundred-dollar bills.

50 Cent, seemingly in response to Marquise’s post, posted a clip from his Power series in which his character Kanan killed his son.

Marquise said in an Instagram Live chat with Choke No Joke earlier this month that the monthly total of $6700 was not enough given the cost of living in New York City, as well as related to the rapper/mogul’s earnings.

He said $6700 a month in… New York City, do the math. You’re talking about a Forbes lister – you’re talking about someone who has problems with everyone – you can’t just live in every neighborhood, $81K isn’t a substantial amount. You can’t just live anywhere.’

“You’re talking about arguing with everyone in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.

In the chat, Marquise asked Choke, “Now if I tell you to start your life over now at $6700 a month and rebuild your life, you can do that,” to which Choke said he could.

Marquise continued: ‘Choke, you have to stop comparing it, you compare it to yourself mate, you compare it to your standard of living. You can’t. I know what it feels like to have nothing, okay. I had to rebuild my life on $6700 a month. $81,000 a year.”

Speaking about his relationship with Marquise in 2020 in an Instagram Live interview with Van Lathan, 50 Cent recounted their estrangement.

“I didn’t think success would cost me my firstborn, but it is what it is,” he said. ‘My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slides like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bitten?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the guy, he shows up with someone you have a problem with. What does that tell you?’