50 Cent sues plastic surgeon over photo he says was used to mislead thinking he had penile surgery

50 Cent has filed a lawsuit against a South Florida-based plastic surgeon who he claims used a photo they took together to falsely portray that he had undergone surgery on his penis at her clinic.

The 47-year-old rapper, in court docs reviewed by TMZnamed plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her companies, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, in a legal filing, saying she had continued to circulate the photo they took to make it appear he had undergone surgery in his genitals.

The Queens, New York native said he originally took the photo in February 2020 and thought Kogan was a fan of his, but she has continued to use it on social media in the time since.

He said the perception implied by the photo hurts him professionally and personally and abuses his name and image.

In addition, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, is also seeking financial compensation from Kogan for the publication of the photo.

Kogan’s attorney Darren Heitner told TMZ that the rapper obtained the services of Perfection Plastic Surgery and posed for the photo with Kogan as payment for the work done, with the understanding that she would use it to promote her business.

50 Cent did not undergo any penile enhancement procedures, Heitner said, and was aware that Kogan had posted the photo online but only took exception to it years later.

“Our clients have not taken a single action to cause damage to Mr. Jackson’s professional or personal reputation and will vigorously defend themselves against the frivolous claims that have been publicly filed against them and their thriving business,” he told the outlet.

