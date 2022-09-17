50 Cent sues business owner and MedSpa for using photo to allegedly promote business

50 Cent has accused a Miami business owner of taking advantage of a photo he took with her and falsely suggesting that he was a client undergoing a penis enlargement procedure.

The rapper and entrepreneur (born Curtis James Jackson III) has taken his complaint to court and filed a lawsuit against Angela Kogan and her companies, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa.

The In Da Club star claims he took the photo with Kogan in February 2020 because he thought she was a fan.

But he has since claimed that Kogan and her companies used the photo to promote business, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Fifty alleged in the lawsuit that Kogan, who runs the Perfection Plastic Surgery And Medical Spa in Miami, first used the image to promote the plastic surgery clinics on social media.

“Thank you @50cent for stopping by the number one med spa @bh_perfection_medspa #50cent #bhperfectionmedspa #perfectionmedspa #medspa #celeb #vip #facial #laser #power,” she wrote in the caption of the first post on Feb. 3, 2020.

The photo shows the Grammy winner with his arm around Kogan, flashing a peace sign in her scrubs.

She describes herself as an ‘entrepreneur’ as well as a ‘celebrity med esthetician’ and ‘phlebotomist’, people trained to draw blood for clinical or medical reasons, with four different certifications: ‘CCE CME CLHRP CMA’.

But then, in August, The Shade Room did a story with Kogan about the increase in male sexual enhancement procedures, and reused the photo in question, making it look like he had to go under the knife for a penis enlargement.

The photo appears every time the article is posted or shared online, adding to the implication that he has undergone the procedure, according to the Queens, New York resident.

50 Cent says the photo’s distribution has exposed him to ridicule, and has… has damaged his professional and personal reputation, while violating his right to control his name and image.

In the lawsuit, he is demanding monetary damages and asking the courts to intervene and force Kogan and MedSpa to stop sharing the photo and claim he is a customer.

Over the course of his career as a rapper, Fifty has released five studio albums, beginning with Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2003), his most recent being Animal Ambition (2014).

Over the years, he has shifted much of his attention to various business ventures, including producing for film and television, most of which were successful.