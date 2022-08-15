50 Cent claims Beyonce ‘jumped’ out at him after he tried talking to her husband Jay-Z in Las Vegas

50 Cent has recounted the time Beyonce intervened, “ready” to defend her husband Jay-Z after the two rap icons began talking to each other in Las Vegas.

During a performance on The breakfast club50 revealed that Beyonce ‘jumped’ off a windowsill after the former rivals started chatting.

50 Cent claimed he was just greeting the Empire State Of Mind hitmaker when Beyonce got involved.

“I was like, ‘Oh shit!’ I didn’t really know what to do. It was one of those situations where you were like, “Wow!”… When you say this to Jay, he looks at you and says, “No, that happened.”‘

‘She jumped down. She was like on a windowsill. It was in Vegas… She jumped down… and I thought, “Wait, what are you doing?” That’s me and Jay-Z’s stuff, this has nothing to do with you, girl.’

“I’m talking to Jay,” he clarified. “As soon as I talked to Jay, she jumped down and came up to me and I said ‘oh s**t’. Look at this.’

“You’re lucky Solange wasn’t there,” host Charlamagne tha God noted, bringing up Solange’s infamous showdown with Jay-Z in the elevator.

“If Solange was there, I would have had to reboot,” 50 said. “Solange, she jumped in that elevator like it was nothing. Going on with some gangster s***. Jay couldn’t do anything, could he?’

“She came out like she was ready,” 50 added when asked if Beyoncé had said anything. ‘As if something were going to happen. And I’m like, “yo, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

“She’s throwing me away now, because I don’t know exactly how to react. You’re still Beyoncé, you know she brought all the sexy stuff to her with that energy that jumped out,” he said.

‘I see all this shit, and she goes, what’s this gangster? And I’m like, wait what happened? I love Jay, he’s going,” he said before bursting out laughing. “No, he’ll tell you.”

‘As if she feels my energy rising because we say things about each other. It’s competitive in nature, that’s it,” he said, before adding, “We don’t want to hurt each other.”

It’s not the first time 50 Cent has shared this particular story.

Card topper! Meanwhile, Beyonce recently released her latest album Renaissance

‘Once [Beyoncé] jumped off a ledge and came running because she thought me and Jay were in trouble,” he said during an interview on Power 105.1 back in 2014.

“And I’m like, ‘What the f**k? Did she really jump on me and run at me like that?’ We were at the Cosmopolitan. She jumped out and said, “What?! That Bonnie and Clyde really! Are you trying this or what, boy?! I’m here!” She knocked me out. I look and Jay starts laughing. He’s like, “Yo, you know what it is.” I said, “Oh shit! What the hell are you doing, man?” Bey jumped off that joint like, ‘What?! Wassup?!'”

cosmopolitan reported at the time that 50 was just trying to introduce Jay to his friend, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and had no issues with him.

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently released her latest album Renaissance. It is her seventh studio album, her first since her 2016 hit, Lemonade. It is also the first of a trilogy of albums.

Renaissance debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking the best-selling week for a female artist this year and the second best-selling of the year. Renaissance sold 332,000 equivalent album units in the week to Aug. 4, Billboard reported, citing stats from Luminate.

The album also gets rave reviews, as it holds 92 percent on Metascore on review aggregator Metacritic after 24 reviews of the album.