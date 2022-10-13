50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ANYTIME vs Liverpool with BetVictor offer

Manchester City take on Liverpool, their Premier League challengers from last season, but are well behind them in the table en route to Sunday’s clash.

BetVictor offers new customers 50/1 chances against Erling Haaland to score at any point in the match.

GETTY Anfield is hosting the massive Premier League clash that is crucial in Liverpool’s hopes of moving up the ranks

Haaland has scored five goals in just three games in the Champions League and 15 goals in just nine games in the league.

He scores for fun both at home and away and could pose a real danger as Liverpool’s defenses have been increasingly exposed lately.

Rangers took the lead in their Champions League clash, before Liverpool fought back for six, but Arsenal managed three past them.

Now the overwhelming feeling is that Liverpool could be caught here defending in the same way as the top goalscorer who breaks records every week.

