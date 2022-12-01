5 year old boy dies after eating poisonous seeds of plant containing a poison that is THRIFTY times more deadly than ricin.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 5-year-old boy died within 24 hours of eating the seeds of a highly poisonous plant called rosary pea.

The child’s 7-year-old brother, who had also ingested the poisonous seeds, was rescued by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi, India. He is now in stable condition.

Rosary peas, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, are one of the most poisonous plants in the world. Native to India and warmer parts of Asia, the plant is also seen throughout Florida and Hawaii.

The seeds of the plant are red with a black spot at one end. The poison, abrin, has been found to be 30 times more lethal than ricin in mouse tests. It is so toxic that it is used in medical research because of its potential to kill cancer cells.

If a person swallows just one rosary pea seed, it is enough to kill them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abrin works by getting into a person’s cells and preventing them from making the proteins they need. Without these proteins, the cells die. This process ultimately harms the entire body and can lead to death.

The impact also depends on whether the abrin is ingested, inhaled, or injected. Death can occur within 36 to 72 hours of exposure.

A person who ingests the abrin would experience vomiting and diarrhea that may become bloody.

That would be followed by severe dehydration and low blood pressure. Other signs may include hallucinations, seizures and blood in the urine.

For a few more days after that, a person’s liver, spleen, and kidneys may stop working and they may die.

“When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he.. had been poisoned by a toxin called abrin, which is released from seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in India,” Dhiren Gupta, a senior consultant in the pediatric emergency and critical care department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. told the Times of India

The seeds of the plant are red with a black spot at one end. The poison, abrin, has been found to be 30 times more lethal than ricin in mouse tests. It is so toxic that it is used in medical research because of its potential to kill cancer cells

The hospital said in a statement: “The child was unconscious, irritable, suffering from encephalopathy (swelling in the brain) and unstable vital signs (high pulse rate with shock). The challenge for us was that it was presented to us after 24 hours of ingestion and we lost the golden hour and the unavailability of a definitive antidote.”

Gupta explained that the ideal treatment is a complete cleansing of the stomach within hours of ingesting the poison. He also said that the venom is as deadly as snake venom.

If a person inhales a powdered form of it, the likely signs are difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, and chest tightness within a few hours. Heavy sweating may be next, as well as fluid buildup in the lungs.

Excess fluid in the lungs would be diagnosed with x-rays. Low blood pressure and respiratory failure can then occur, resulting in death.

Other treatments for abrin poisoning may include intravenous fluids, activated charcoal, help victims breathe and rinse their eyes.