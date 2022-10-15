5 Ways to Promote Your MLS Listing

Congratulations, you decided to sell your property and you managed to list on mls! The Multiple Listing Service is the largest database share of real estate listings in the world. There are over 600 MLS available today. It continues to prove the best real estate resource available for buyers and sellers alike.

Even the best of listing databases can use a little help from time to time. Afterall, most serious sellers have managed to get their listings on the MLS too, and there is stiff competition. Here are five ways you can promote when you list on MLS.

1.Use Your Words

Mastering the art of an eye-grabbing heading and description when you list on MLS can be tricky. You have a limited amount of time to get a prospective buyer’s attention, and a well-written header will help get their attention by giving them important information right from the top.

Your heading should use language that matches the home to its specific area and highlights the best features. For example, you should use “Newly Renovated Ranch with a Private Lake” instead of “Ranch House with View.”

It goes without saying that when you list on MLS, you need to choose your words wisely. Experts suggest you steer clear of vague words. For instance, don’t use “amazing” or “fantastic.” What might be amazing to one person wouldn’t suit the next and it gives the reader absolutely no information about the property.

Instead, you want to use words that appeal to a buyer’s emotion. Try words like, “dramatic,” “luxurious,” “original,” or quaint.” These choices will entice a matching personality, as they not only appeal to emotions but are also descriptive and informative.

It is also really important to optimize your listing campaigns. Qualified buyers can be attracted through search engines, so keyword research is essential. When you identify what buyers are searching for, then you can use them in your marketing tools.

2.Share

Social media is an excellent tool to share and promote your listing on MLS. If you’re not a professional realtor, create a Facebook page exclusively for your listings and share.

It is also a great idea to join some of the real estate groups or, better yet, the community and neighborhood groups. If someone is looking to move into the area, a post about your listing could end up in a sale.

You can also utilize Twitter and tag your listing with the appropriate hashtags. If you’re selling a home in Austin, you can describe your listing in this way: #Contemporary #Austin #Loft #FSBO. Hashtags are essentially keywords, be sure to consistently use them throughout all of your social media channels.

3.Cross-Share

If you are a realtor, the best way to maximize promotion on your listing is to cross-share with another realtor. The arrangement can benefit you both, especially if you each focus on your own areas or neighborhoods.

Give them a sneak peek at your listing in the beginning, it’s possible they even have a buyer interested in moving to your neighborhood. You can save yourself a lot of time and effort if you can manage a quick sale. You can also be sure that you will get solid leads from people truly interested in buying and not just browsing.

This can also help you generate good business partnerships with other professionals that may benefit you down the road.

4.Good Old Signage

Don’t dismiss the power of a “For Sale” sign in the front yard. You should put a sign out even before you list it on the MLS. Add a “Coming Soon” sign to alert the neighborhood that the house is coming on the market. You may end up having the success story that you sold your house before it was even listed.

5.Film It

Pictures will always be a part of the real estate world, but

video walk-throughs and 360-degree virtual views have become the new rage.

In fact, by adding a video to your listing, you can increase inquiries about properties by 403%. It can be impossible sometimes for potential buyers to attend an open house, or even visit the property they like before they purchase it. If someone is seriously interested and lives out of state, a video is likely the only way they would consider a deal.

You can post the video on social media or even start your own YouTube Channel.

Final Thoughts

In order to promote your MLS listing, you will have to master the words in your description, heading, and keywords to grab the attention of potential buyers. Share your data with other agents and on social media, and get creative with signage and video! Using these five ways to promote your listing on MLS, you have a great chance of selling your home.