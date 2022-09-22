5 Ways To Cut Back On Your Living Expenses

With inflation driving the whole world crazy, everyone seems to be looking for new and useful tips on how to save a few extra bucks. If you don’t have the time to take on a second job or even a side hustle, your only option is to figure out a way to better manage what you have.

Most of the financial advice online relates to things like cutting back on takeout and reducing impulse spending. But if you’ve already done that, all that’s left is the essentials!

Here are five tips to cut back what you spend on even the important things in life.

Shop Around For Insurance

Yes, we all need to be paying for insurance, but do we need to be paying quite so much? You’ll be surprised by how easily you’ll come across inexpensive home insurance and be able to switch over to save a few bucks.

Shop around and get a few different quotes to compare. If you find something cheaper than your current rates, ask your insurance company to match it. If they don’t, you can simply switch over.

Be On the Lookout for Cheaper Homes

When you’re renting an apartment, you’re not tied to a place long-term and have the freedom to move when your lease runs out.

In this case, you might be able to look into downsizing and moving into a smaller, more affordable place that better suits your budget. While this can be uncomfortable in some situations, freeing up extra money in the month can be a weight off your shoulders.

Start Meal Planning

Some people meal plan to save time or to be healthier, but others meal plan to save money. That’s because pre-planning your meals and buying according to what you’re going to eat is a much smarter way to shop!

In this way, you’ll avoid buying ingredients that never get used, and wasting money on food. You can also specifically plan budget-friendly meals, since there are plenty of ideas online.

Shop the Specials

If you want to save extra on groceries, you’ll need to put in a little extra time and effort to figure out which stores have sales and promotions going on, and where you’ll be able to get the best deals. You might choose the store that has the most specials or travel around to different stores – just remember to factor in fuel prices too!

This planning can be tedious, but you might be able to save a lot of money on your grocery bill if you take it seriously.

Walk More Often

We all need to be able to get from point A to B on a daily basis. Most people rely on their cars or public transport for this – both of which can end up costing a pretty penny when it’s all added up.

Walking whenever possible can save you loads of money. It doesn’t cost a cent and has wonderful health benefits too. Start by walking to grab your morning coffee instead of driving and take it further from there.