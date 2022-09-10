5 Tips to Create Practical and Functional Plastic Business Cards

Plastic business cards are both an art form and tool. Some say plastic business cards are a dying breed but I don’t think so. They’re functional, practical, and can be highly effective. As a small business owner, plastic cards can help you on your daily grind, they’ll remind people of your brand and message without having to front up in person. Use these 5 tips to create practical and functional and above all best plastic cards in Australia that will come in handy.

1. Keep it simple

If you’re just starting out, it’s best to keep your plastic business cards simple.

The biggest mistake I see is when people try to cram too much information onto their card. That makes it difficult for others to read and can even cause them to lose interest in what you have to say.

Don’t make this mistake! Instead, keep it simple and straightforward. Include your name and contact information, along with any other information that may be relevant (for example, if you’re a real estate agent, include your license number).

If you want to add more information, consider including it on the back of the card instead of the front.

2. Personalize it

A plastic business card is the perfect way to show off your professionalism and creativity. It’s also a great way to make sure that your name and contact info stand out and are easy to read.

It’s up to you how you want to personalize your plastic business cards. You can choose from a wide range of colors, shapes, sizes, materials and finishes.

Here are some ideas for customizing your plastic business cards:

Personalize by adding your picture or an image of your logo on the front of each card.

Add a unique pattern to the background of each card with our custom printing service. Add text or graphics along with it if you wish!

Adding a message on the backside of each card may do the trick.

3. Use vivid colors

Use vivid colors for your plastic business cards. They’ll make a great first impression when someone picks up one of your cards and sees all the vibrant hues. You can also use different shades of the same color so it looks like a rainbow or gradient effect.

Pick a bright color for your name or logo on the front of the card. This will help it stand out from all the other black text on white or gray backgrounds we see every day.

Choose a solid background color rather than printing on top of another image or patterned paper. Solid backgrounds work best for plastic cards because they give an even appearance and don’t distract from other elements like photographs or lines that might be printed on top of them

4. Include a QR code

When you consider the cost of printing a plastic business card, it might seem like a waste to include a QR code on the card. After all, you have to pay for the cost of manufacturing the plastic card, and the QR code isn’t going to add much value.

But there’s a good reason why your business cards should include a QR code: It makes it easier for people to find out more about your business.

The idea behind including a QR code on your plastic business cards is that people can scan it with their phone and be taken directly to your website or another web page with more information about your company. This means that if someone wants more information about you or your company, they don’t have to ask for it — they can simply scan the QR code on your business card.

The key is to make sure that when people scan this code, they get exactly what they want. If they’re scanning because they want more information about your products or services, then make sure that this information is readily available when they scan.

5. Consider the size of the card

When it comes to business cards, size matters. The right size card can make all the difference in your ability to network and connect with others.

The most common sizes of plastic business cards are 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches and 3.5 inches by 2 inches (or “half-size”). However, if you’re looking to stand out from the crowd, consider other sizes such as:

Micro cards: These cards are 1 inch by 3 inches or smaller. They’re great for people who want something small enough to fit into a wallet or purse without being too bulky or cumbersome.

Mini cards: These are 2 inches by 3 inches, so they’re slightly larger than micro cards but still small enough to carry on your person at all times without adding bulkiness to your wallet or purse.