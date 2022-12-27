5 things you should know this Tuesday, December 27

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! A warming is in the works for the next few days, said meteorologist Jill Szwed, before January brings the snow and makes our feet and toes sparkle.

To help with the historic storm out west, 23 members of the Albany County Department of Public Works are being deployed to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance accident on Monday. The details, and more, make up the five things you need to know today.

1. Albany sends help to Buffalo after a deadly snowstorm

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a news conference at the DPW station in Voorheesville. County employees and equipment are being sent to Erie County.

Albany sends aid to Buffalo after deadly snowstorm



2. 3 injured after ambulance accident in Colonie

A Colonie ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed the median at I-87 Northway and struck a guardrail. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m., in the northbound lanes near Exit 4.

Three injured after ambulance accident in Colonie



3. Gas prices in the Capital Region continue to fall

Gasoline prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gasoline in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Capital Region continue to fall



4. Stewart’s Holiday Party Show Raises Over $2 Million For Children’s Charities

The Stewart’s Shops 2022 Holiday Party Program raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations this holiday season. Stewart’s customers donated money from Thanksgiving through Christmas, and the company doubled its donations.

Stewart’s holiday party show raises over $2 million for children’s charities



5. The South End Grocery ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of South End Grocery will be held Tuesday at 10 am. South End Grocery is located at 106 South Pearl Street and is an association of more than 75 organizations and stakeholders seeking to provide equitable access and healthy produce. to the store.