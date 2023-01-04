5 things you need to know on Wednesday, January 4

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — In the words of Geico’s Talking Camel: introduced to the world in 2013, “it’s hump day. Whoop whoop!” Another rainy day is upon us, meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth said, with high temperatures all over the NEWS10 area. The sun is coming up for the weekend!

A former funeral director accused of mishandling human remains has been charged with 37 counts. And in Albany, lawmakers return to the state capitol to begin a new legislative session. Here are five things you need to know on Wednesday, January 4.

1. Former funeral director indicted on 37 counts

A former director of a Johnstown funeral home, accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been charged with 37 counts. Brian Barnett pleaded not guilty after the charges were unsealed in Fulton County Court on Tuesday.

2. The New York Legislative Session begins Wednesday

The legislative session and agenda begin Wednesday, and the big topics are affordable housing and the battle over bail reform. This will also be Governor Kathy Hochul’s first year as governor-elect. According to the governor’s office, housing initiatives will be the focus of her state speech due on Jan. 10.

3. Family captures unique footage, video of bobcats

A family in Rensselaer County captured a fantastic video of bobcats running around in their backyard. First on New Year’s Day, and again two days later. One of the bobcats even caught a fish from their pond.

4. Victim airlifted to Albany Med. after a hammer strike

An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection with the attack.

5. Search for Schenectady teen missing since November continues

Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey is still ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November 2022.