5 things we've learned through the release of Trump's tax records

(The hill) — The main tax committee in the House voted Tuesday night to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of an investigation into the presidential audit program at the IRS. The vote was 24-16 and fell along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.

The returns include six years of personal returns and returns for eight of Trump’s companies. They will be released within a few days of editing, committee members said Tuesday. Reports from the Ways and Means Committee on the IRS Presidential Audit Program and from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) on the contents of tax returns have already been released. Here’s what we know from their reports and from what lawmakers have said.

The IRS didn’t audit Trump in 2017 or 2018, and the Democrats want to know why

The IRS has a mandatory audit program for sitting presidents, but it didn’t audit Trump until more than two years after he assumed the presidency. Trump filed two tax returns in 2017 and one in 2018, but only received his first audit while in office in 2019. “There were no audits in time,” said Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) of the Ways and Means -Commission. Tuesday. “Once [committee] staff went to visit the IRS, once the staff had a chance to go to some of the…locations that are within the jurisdictions of the IRS, they quickly came to the conclusion that the audit did not, in fact, take place, ‘he said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said in a statement Wednesday that the “IRS was asleep at the wheel.” “The presidential audit program is broken. There is no justification for not conducting the required presidential audits until a congressional investigation is initiated. I have additional questions about the extent to which resource issues or fears of political retaliation from the White House contributed to the decline here,” he said.

Trump’s two audit-free years may be part of the reason that no audits of the president have been completed during his term, and that those that began during the later part of his term have yet to be completed. Tax experts say complex audits usually take several years to complete. “Not surprising,” Steve Rosenthal, an analyst at the Tax Policy Center who has testified before Congress on Trump’s tax returns, said in an interview about those checks that remain incomplete. “It takes the IRS years to complete complicated checks.”

The presidential audit program is an IRS policy outlined in the agency’s regulatory manual, not federal law. Neal showed legislation he was introducing Tuesday night to turn the policy into law, but the future of that proposal is uncertain as the House is about to shift from Democratic to Republican control.

The IRS began auditing Trump the same day Neal requested Trump’s tax returns

Trump was selected for investigation by the IRS on April 3, 2019, the same day Neal wrote a letter to then IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig requesting Trump’s tax returns. That’s according to a letter from the IRS to Trump and his wife Melania, published online Tuesday night by Ways and Means Democrat Don Beyer (D-Va.), portions of which have been redacted. “On April 3, 2019, Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal wrote to the IRS requesting Trump’s tax returns as part of our committee’s oversight of the IRS’s mandatory review of presidential tax returns. On the same day, the IRS began its first audit of Donald Trump’s tax returns,” Beyer wrote.

Other Democrats sounded the alarm about this on Tuesday. “In the case of the Trump years, there was only one time that the mandatory audit was triggered and that was when Chairman Neal wrote a letter,” Ways and Means Democrat Judy Chu (California) said at a news conference Wednesday. “There’s clearly something wrong here,” Chu said.

Trump paid $0 in taxes in his last year in office

Trump’s tax liability has fluctuated wildly over the years his returns have been reviewed by the Ways and Means Committee and by the JCT. The JCT found that Trump paid nothing in taxes in 2020, $558,000 in taxes in 2019, $5.3 million in taxes in 2018, and again nothing in 2017.

His taxable income during these years was also a roller coaster ride. Trump had $0 in taxable income in 2020, $3 million in taxable income in 2019, $23 million in 2018, and again $0 in 2017. These ups and downs were made possible by the strategic distribution of corporate losses, which eat up income levels and thus tax liability, say tax experts.

According to Rosenthal, Trump reported $105 million in business losses in 2015 which was left over from more than $700 million in losses reported in 2009. These were spread over the years that the JCT conducted its investigations into Trump’s charges. For example, in 2015, Trump posted a $76 million loss in his “other income” category to end up with $30 million in the gap.

This accounting trick resulted in a $0 taxable income and a $0 tax liability for that year. “Trump paid nothing in taxes for years. How does he do that? By losing. By using losses as a means of protection,” Rosenthal said. “Donald Trump’s tax returns illustrate the failings of our tax code,” Wyden said Wednesday. “These are issues that are much bigger than Donald Trump. Trump’s proceeds likely resemble those of many other wealthy tax evaders: hundreds of partnership interests, highly questionable deductions, and debts that can be shifted to eliminate tax liabilities. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), a member of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement Tuesday. “Trump claimed tens of millions of dollars in losses and credits without the kind of substantiation an ordinary taxpayer would likely provide.”

Trump made his money from investments, not businesses

The JCT report shows that Trump’s real estate ventures and other companies consistently lost money and were written off as losses, and that most of his actual income came from interest on his investments. For 2020, Trump earned more than $10.6 million in taxable interest. In the same year, he reported a $15 million loss from his rental properties and other ventures structured as S corporations, partnerships, and similar pass-through entities. His total income for that year was a loss of $4.7 million.

2019 tells much the same story. Trump reported $11.3 million in interest and $16.5 million in losses incurred by his real estate and other businesses. His capital gains that year totaled $9.26 million, putting him in the black for a total of $4.4 million. That put his tax liability for that year in positive territory, at more than $558,000. The pattern of interest income reported as a net profit with operating income reported as a net loss applies to returns for the years reported to the Ways and Means Committee.

Republicans say releasing Trump’s tax returns is a “political weapon.”

Republicans have said the release of Trump’s tax returns should be considered a new precedent, and some commentators read it as a threat of direct retaliation as Republicans prepare to take over the Ways and Means Committee in the new Congress. “Ways and Means Republicans can come out and say, ‘You guys started it. This is two-sidedness.’ And so they’re going to ask for the tax return information on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and who else they want to embarrass,” Rosenthal said in an interview.

Ways and Means Republican leader Kevin Brady (Texas) said he didn’t want to speculate on what Republican control would mean for the committee in the next Congress, but he did mention tax returns Wednesday in the context of the upcoming Congress. “I will not speculate on what the next Congress and this committee will focus on regarding tax returns,” he said.