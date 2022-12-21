5 things to know this Wednesday, December 21

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — American journalist John Geddes once said, “I pray that this winter will be mild and kind — a season of rest from the wheel of the mind.” The writer will get this wish today, as meteorologist Matt Mackie called for a calm and cool midpoint for the week.

Households participating in New York’s supplemental nutritional assistance program will receive additional food benefits in December. And in Schenectady, a man has been charged with allegedly murdering Treavine Tate on his 21st birthday. Here are some of the key stories from the day.

1. New Yorkers get extra SNAP benefits in December

Households participating in New York’s supplemental nutritional assistance program will receive additional food benefits in December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday.

2. Schenectady man charged with murder

A Schenectady man was charged Tuesday in Schenectady County Court on charges against him, including premeditation. Anthony Romero, 24, was arrested in November.

3. The last 2 men charged with murder in Schenectady plead guilty

The final two defendants charged in connection with the August 2, 2020 murder of Jennifer Ostrander at 6th Avenue in Schenectady pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

4. The Saratoga Springs City Council votes 3-2 for a curfew

The Saratoga Springs City Council voted to request bars not to serve alcohol after 2 a.m. or face fines. The decision was made around 11:45 p.m. after hours of discussion about the situation. The new resolution now requires all new liquor licenses and renewals to enact the new curfew for bars that want to serve alcohol.

5. Wife of Rotterdam ‘baby killer’ accused of perjury

A Schenectady woman has been charged with withholding information about the abuse of two foster children in her care. Latisha Greene, 27, has been charged with lying to the grand jury about her knowledge of her husband’s abuse of the foster children.